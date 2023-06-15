Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Right-arm seamer Mark Steketee has taken 248 first-class wickets from 69 appearances and previously played for Essex last season

Yorkshire have signed Australian seamer Mark Steketee for their next four County Championship matches.

The 29-year-old will make his debut against Gloucestershire on 25 June.

He had a brief spell with Essex last season, taking 10 wickets in five County Championship games.

"Mark will be a wonderful addition to our current squad and help give a further boost to our campaign," managing director of cricket Darren Gough told the club website. external-link

Yorkshire are sixth in Division Two after beating Derbyshire on Wednesday for their first County Championship win of the year.