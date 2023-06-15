Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Scotland captain Richie Berrington was out for seven, having made eight against West Indies earlier this week

ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier warm-up, Harare Scotland 163 (38.2 overs): McMullen 50, Cross 32; Williams 2-14, Jongwe 2-17 Zimbabwe 166-4 (24.5 overs): Raza 47, Ervine 37, Gumbie 37; Leask 2-30 Zimbabwe won by six wickets Scorecard (external site) external-link

Scotland suffered a second heavy warm-up defeat before the World Cup Qualifier, losing by six wickets to tournament hosts Zimbabwe in Harare.

Brandon McMullen hit 50, but Scotland were all out for a disappointing 163 inside 39 overs, with seven batters failing to reach double figures.

Zimbabwe reached 166-4 with 25 overs remaining as Sikandar Raza top-scored with 44 from 25 balls.

Joylord Gumbie and captain Craig Ervine both reached 37.

And the experienced Sean Williams was left on 33 not out on a hard day for the Scottish bowlers, who could not build on the early wicket of opener Innocent Kaia.

As was the case in Tuesday's 91-run loss to the West Indies, McMullen and Matthew Cross were the only Scots to pass 30, with wicketkeeper Cross making 32 at the top of the order.

Batting at eight and nine, Jack Jarvis (26) and Chris McBride (20) offered some resistance, but it was a very comfortable victory for Zimbabwe, with wickets evenly distributed among their attack.

Scotland open their World Cup qualifying bid against Ireland on 21 June as they aim to reach the main tournament in India later this year.

Two teams will progress from the 10-nation Qualifier (18 June-9 July), with Scotland also facing Oman, United Arab Emirates and Sri Lanka in the initial group phase.