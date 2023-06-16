Close menu

The Ashes 2023: Joe Root century steers England to surprise first-day declaration

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer at Edgbaston

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

First LV= Insurance Ashes Test, Edgbaston (day one of five)
England 393-8 dec (Root 118*, Bairstow 78, Crawley 61; Lyon 4-149)
Australia 14-0 (Warner 8*, Khawaja 4*)
Australia are 379 runs behind
England stunned Edgbaston by declaring against Australia on the first day of an Ashes series that more than lived up to the hype.

Joe Root's masterful unbeaten 118 pulled England from 176-5 to 393-8 when captain Ben Stokes executed the earliest first-innings declaration in Ashes history.

Root added 121 with Jonny Bairstow, who crunched 78 in as many balls, and coaxed valuable lower-order contributions from Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad and Ollie Robinson.

All this after Zak Crawley, who batted beautifully for 61, got the series off to an explosive start by hammering Pat Cummins' first ball of the day through the covers for four.

Off-spinner Nathan Lyon took 4-149 for an Australia side that looked to counter England's swashbuckling style by posting fielders to the boundary for the entire day.

If that tactic was surprising, it was nothing compared to Stokes' bold play that gave his bowlers four overs at the Australians, who had been fielding in sweltering conditions.

David Warner defied his old nemesis Stuart Broad, taking Australia to 14-0 alongside opening partner Usman Khawaja.

At the end of a breathless, memorable day, the Ashes holders found themselves 379 runs behind.

Ashes opener lives up to hype

This was more than enough to justify the expectation surrounding the most eagerly anticipated Ashes series in a generation.

There were fireworks when former England captain Alastair Cook paraded the urn before play, but that was nothing compared to the pyrotechnics of Crawley's crunching drive off Cummins' first ball of the match - a shot that will go down as an iconic moment in Ashes history if England go on to win the series.

What followed was riveting, made all the more compelling by the Australian plan to have fielders on the boundary from the first over. It created a high-stakes game of cat-and-mouse, with England only finding their top gear for a period after tea.

Were the Australians too passive? England still scored in excess of five runs an over. The tourists had the chance to run through the home side's lower order, but, guided by Root, England were able to reach a total that is at least par on a pitch currently ideal for run-scoring.

Then came the ultimate power move from Stokes, who had earlier won the toss. No-one in Birmingham was expecting the declaration on 78 overs, but it exposed Warner and Khawaja to an evening examination.

Broad even took the first over against his old bunny Warner, but Australia came through and England face some hard work with the ball on Saturday.

Root in the ranks and in the runs

Root did not make an Ashes hundred in any of his three series as captain, but back in the ranks produced his first century against Australia since 2015.

It was a vital contribution, too. When Stokes edged behind off Josh Hazlewood, England had lost two wickets for one run and were in huge danger.

But Root combined with Yorkshire team-mate Bairstow in a stand that had shades of their epic match-winning effort against India on this ground last year.

Root flicked off his pads, dabbed to third man and reverse-swept Lyon - a shot that resulted in an lbw decision on 61, only for Root to successfully review.

Pacemen Scott Boland, preferred to Mitchell Starc, and Cummins were both audaciously reverse-scooped for six.

Bairstow, in his first international innings since breaking his leg last August, timed the ball as if he had never been away.

He looked primed for a century when he ran past Lyon to be stumped. Moeen was given a rousing reception on his return to Test cricket, making 18 before he fell the same way as Bairstow.

Broad, with 16, and Robinson, 17 not out, guided to Root to his 30th Test century, which he celebrated with two maximums off Lyon before England declared.

Australia look for long game

There was never likely to be any surprises in England's approach, but it was fascinating to see Australia's attempt to contain them by having three men on the fence as early as the second over of the day.

Despite Ben Duckett limply under-edging Hazlewood, the plan looked to be backfiring during a second-wicket stand of 70 between Crawley and Ollie Pope.

It took the introduction of Lyon, who bowled Australia to victory on this ground four years ago, to stem the tide. Pope was lbw on review and, after Crawley gloved a beauty from Boland on the stroke of lunch, Lyon got Harry Brook in freakish fashion - the ball ballooned into the air off his thigh pad, hit his back and went down on to the stumps.

But instead of pouncing after Stokes fell, Australia continued to sit back and paid the price. They could have been punished further had England's declaration brought a wicket.

There was one more surprise from Stokes - the England new ball was shared by Broad and Robinson, relegating James Anderson to a change-bowling slot in a home Test for the first time since 2009.

Australia survived and will have the chance to bat in friendly conditions on Saturday, but must beware there is the prospect of turn and uneven bounce when they eventually come to chase in the final innings.

'We didn't know about declaration' - what they said

England batter Jonny Bairstow: "We didn't know anything about it. I am sure he [Ben Stokes] had a couple of conversations with Brendon [McCullum] and the bowlers - one of them was out in the middle so there can't have been too many people that knew about it and I wasn't [one of them].

"It was a scramble to get the tape on, the pads on and the rest. When you are not expecting something, it is the best form of attack."I am sure there are many decisions Ben has made that have taken commentators by surprise. A 20-minute slot for any opening pair is not very nice and can be a bit niggly. It was a shot to nothing.

Comments

Join the conversation

416 comments

  • Comment posted by Cowshed Jez, today at 18:43

    Stupid declaration. We are 50-100 short and the pitch is flat and the ball not doing much. All he achieved is losing the 20-30 extra runs we might have got and letting the Aussies get 14 runs. In a game where we were short of runs this has cost us 50 more

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 18:46

      Turtle replied:
      Time to embrace the modern game pal!

  • Comment posted by claretvolcanoes, today at 18:45

    Ok it is very entertaining but sorry there is a whiff of over confidence and arrogance about that declaration. It’s a least 100 short of par on what appears to be a road of a wicket. It is so dry it will only get worse as the test proceeds. It’s a bat first get 500 wicket and if that takes a day and a session, so what. It’s beyond stupid to declare under 400 on a road before the end of day 1

    • Reply posted by mrmjvc, today at 18:49

      mrmjvc replied:
      They were only 2 wickets left. Let’s see how Australia bat first before judging

  • Comment posted by biggles266, today at 18:41

    Love watching the attacking cricket but that declaration makes no sense to me. I'll be happy if I'm proved wrong.

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 18:43

      Turtle replied:
      This is cricket in 2023. The naysayers are welcome to watch black and white repeats from the 1990s if they prefer.

  • Comment posted by howzit, today at 18:41

    Bit of a stupid declaration. A bit too cocky.

    • Reply posted by Steven , today at 18:45

      Steven replied:
      2b fair, 8 down, if Root went quickly then maybe only a few extra runs on the board for 20 mins. Why not go for it?

  • Comment posted by Corridorofuncertainty, today at 18:45

    Cannot understand that from Stokes. No movement in the air or off the pitch. Lose the 400+ psychological advantage. Australia will be batting on a lifeless pitch tomorrow.

    • Reply posted by richard dziedzic, today at 18:47

      richard dziedzic replied:
      if you check the weather forecast after tomorrow there is intermittent rain every day.

  • Comment posted by Originallad, today at 18:49

    I'm all for our new attacking style of cricket but that declaration was foolhardy in my opinion.

  • Comment posted by Northern Lights, today at 18:45

    Australia will probably get 400 plus in that road

    Terrible decision to declare for me , 398 is nothing on this pitch.

    • Reply posted by JH, today at 18:46

      JH replied:
      Thankfully, you're not the captain

  • Comment posted by Erwin, today at 18:44

    Australian here and great first day! On that pitch though, surely you need as many runs as possible - keep on batting and you get another 50+. If you declare, you need a wicket that night. For all the bravado, I think that declaration was an appalling decision that could come back to haunt England! C’mon Aussie!

    • Reply posted by Nick , today at 19:35

      Nick replied:
      I fear you'll be proved right. But I hope you're not!

  • Comment posted by watermelon in Easter hay, today at 18:40

    This is a 500 pitch, England have not got enough runs.

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 18:44

      Turtle replied:
      England have approached thus series in the correct manner.

      Really well played from Crawley in setting the with his aggressive start, Brook is a superstar and only got out to a freakish dismissal; he's going to make a lot of runs this summer, Jonny B still has it, Root bang on form and an aggressive declaration from the Captain.

      Bazball truly is awesome.

  • Comment posted by Noshaq, today at 18:44

    Brilliant from Root and a great day's entertainment. But this is a 450+ pitch and the declaration did nothing except eat into our first innings lead. We'll see after the
    Aussies have finished their first innings.

  • Comment posted by Dreddy Tennis, today at 18:55

    As much as I enjoy Bazball and liked the idea behind the declaration, I have to admit I'm with the majority on this one; we don't have enough runs on the board to make that call, considering the wicket isn't the most active in the world.

    I'd love to be proven wrong, and Warner looked jittery and will probably go early tomorrow, but when Root is still out there and smacking 6s, just let him play.

  • Comment posted by PatrickBWFC , today at 18:42

    That was a pitch for the batters and I felt we fell short of expectations apart from root and Bairstow.

    • Reply posted by ThEvilHasLanded, today at 18:46

      ThEvilHasLanded replied:
      Tbf Crawley was done by a beauty and other than odd waft played really well. Setting the tone for the day

  • Comment posted by philt77, today at 18:49

    Madness! Madness! Madness! Declaring like this and Stokes' personal batting approach is pure arrogance and hubris. If I were Root I'd be furious. Just not enough runs on the board. The skip needs to get real very quickly.

    • Reply posted by Circuitbreaker, today at 18:56

      Circuitbreaker replied:
      disagree. WHat has happened here is that England have dictated the what and when have what has happened. Aus would not have epected the declaration. Goodness, TMS, didn't....

      Wise to keep your opponents guessing.

      Thats the point.

  • Comment posted by Robby Bobson, today at 18:44

    I’d be more comfortable with 450

    Bring on day 2!

  • Comment posted by Viktor, today at 18:47

    Shock and awe! With a high chance to get blown away!!

  • Comment posted by Markyp1965, today at 18:55

    A great day’s cricket to start off the Ashes Series and I have no problem with the decision to declare, either.
    Good to see Bairstow return with some runs and a lovely ton from Joe Root….that ramp shot for 6 off an 86mph delivery….stunning.

  • Comment posted by Viktor, today at 18:49

    With due respect to bazball, Aussies have 4 batters in top 10, England have only Joe !!

  • Comment posted by Dinglebert, today at 18:44

    Stokes has blundered big time and will cost England the game. A smashing on the cards they probably won't come back from.

    • Reply posted by Captain Obvious , today at 18:47

      Captain Obvious replied:
      Slow down son let's wait until both have batted on it 😄

  • Comment posted by Barton St Battler, today at 18:49

    Fascinating England declaring victory already. Let Aussies off the hook - should have made them bowl for 2 days on one of the flattest pitches every produced in England for an Ashes series. Warner, Kawaja, Lab, Smith, Head, Green, Carey will be licking their lips.......
    Having said that, Root was excellent again now he can focus just on his batting, Bairstow impressive in first match back

    • Reply posted by Lord Donnos, today at 18:55

      Lord Donnos replied:
      Second match back

  • Comment posted by sports fan, today at 18:48

    Arrogant and foolhardy and looking for headlines as usual
    Hope his bowling is better than his swashbuckling innings

