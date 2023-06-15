Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jack Taylor led Gloucestershire to their first T20 Finals Day in 13 years during his first season as captain

Gloucestershire T20 captain Jack Taylor has stepped down after four years in the role, with batter Miles Hammond taking over with immediate effect.

Taylor, 31, took over the captaincy in April 2020 and that year led the club to their first Finals Day since 2007.

The off-spinner and middle-order batter said he had "built up a clear role" in the T20 side during his time.

"Now feels like it's the right time for me to step back and focus on my own game," he said in a club statement.

"My ultimate goal is to deliver match-winning performances for the club in T20 cricket and to build on last season's 50-over campaign."

Taylor has scored more than 1,500 runs in 123 matches of T20 cricket, taking 27 wickets, and has played in all seven of the club's T20 Blast fixtures this season.

Hammond, 27, will lead Gloucestershire in their next T20 match against Kent on Saturday.