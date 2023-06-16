Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jonathan Agnew (left) joined the BBC Test Match Special team in 1991

England's home internationals will be broadcast live on Test Match Special until at least the end of the 2028 season after BBC Sport renewed its audio rights deal with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

The new four-year agreement with the ECB has secured exclusive ball-by-ball commentary on BBC radio and via BBC Sounds for all of England's men's and women's matches.

In addition to every England Test, one-day and T20 international the deal has extended the BBC's commitment to provide live commentary of all matches in The Hundred as part of its comprehensive coverage of the domestic game.

BBC Sport director Barbara Slater said: "We know how much listeners cherish cricket on BBC radio and especially TMS with its unique combination, of expert analysis, lively, engaging and entertaining commentary.

"It is part of the fabric of cricket and we are delighted this new deal ensures TMS continues its great tradition of making cricket accessible to all."

TMS has covered the fortunes of the England cricket team since it launched in 1957 and ECB chief commercial officer Tony Singh added: "For many people, TMS, BBC radio and BBC Sounds will be constant companions through a thrilling summer of cricket.

"As well as being the only place to go for live audio commentary of the Ashes, it's also the home of so much great coverage of men's county and women's domestic cricket and The Hundred.

"We're delighted that we have also now agreed an extension to this winning partnership so that listeners can continue to tune in to BBC Radio and BBC Sounds for live cricket commentary for a further four years."

Every ball of the Ashes this summer...

As part of its existing broadcast deals, which runs to 2024, the BBC will provide extensive coverage of this summer's eagerly-anticipated Ashes series between England and Australia.

There will be live commentary of every ball of both the men's and women's series from TMS across BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app.

Today at the Test will provide highlights of every day's play on BBC TV and iPlayer from 19:00.

The BBC Sport website and app will also have in-play clips, highlights, reports and analysis as well as the latest Ashes news and live text commentaries.

There will be a new episode of the Test Match Special podcast every day throughout the summer, while the Tailenders podcast with England bowler James Anderson - and No Balls with England bowler Kate Cross and former England spinner Alex Hartley - will also provide their unique take on the action.

