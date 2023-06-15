Men's Ashes 2023 - first Test Venue: Edgbaston Dates: 16-20 June - play starts 11:00 BST Coverage: Live text commentary and in-play video clips on the BBC Sport website & app, plus BBC Test Match Special on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra. Daily Today at the Test highlights on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer from 19:00 BST.

England captain Ben Stokes says he has "real confidence" he can play his part as a bowler in the first Ashes Test against Australia at Edgbaston.

Stokes has bowled only one over in competitive cricket since February as he manages a left-knee issue.

But the all-rounder has bowled a spell in practice on each of three days leading up to Friday's series opener.

"I've run in with more intensity day by day. I'm in a really good position to be able to bowl," said Stokes.

Stokes, 32, did not bowl in England's win over Ireland at the beginning of the month and, prior to that, sent down only one over during his spell with Chennai Super Kings at the Indian Premier League in April and May.

The injury appeared at its most severe in England's defeat by New Zealand in Wellington in February, when he bowled just two overs in the first innings and not at all in the second.

But Stokes, with his knee heavily strapped, bowled for between 20-30 minutes on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at Edgbaston, spells of around five overs.

His ability to bowl is likely to be crucial on what is set to be a very flat pitch and with England having to include off-spinner Moeen Ali for his first Test for nearly two years following an injury to Jack Leach.

"I definitely feel in a better place than I did in Wellington," said Stokes. "What I have done in the last three days - bowling three spells - has been a real confidence boost for me."

Doubts over the amount Stokes is able to bowl are a contributing factor in the selection of Stuart Broad ahead of Mark Wood to join James Anderson and Ollie Robinson in the seam attack.

Whereas Wood offers high pace, he would have only been able to bowl short spells and has his own historical fitness issues.

Broad, 36, is England's all-time leading wicket-taker in Ashes cricket and has a superb record against Australia opener David Warner, whom he dismissed seven times in the same series four years ago.

And Stokes admitted he would be "lying" if he did not admit Broad's hold over Warner was not a reason for the selection.

"Broady's record against Australia is incredible and it's very hard to look past someone like that, in the opening game of the series," he said.

"I'm very happy with the team we've ended up picking."

Moeen, 35, retired from Test cricket in September 2021 and has not played a first-class match since.

But he was messaged by Stokes after Leach suffered a stress fracture in his back and the Warwickshire man will make his Test return on his home ground.

"Mo is the life and soul of every dressing room he comes into," Stokes told BBC Sport. "It is fantastic to have him back.

"I had to think hard about who we would replace Leachy with. A player like Mo, who I have seen put in some unbelievable match-winning performances, albeit a long time ago, was something I couldn't look past.

"That was a stomach and a heart feeling, rather than my brain. Generally, I have stuck with my heart and my gut throughout my captaincy so far."

England have not won an Ashes series since 2015 and have not held the urn since relinquishing it to Australia down under in 2017-18.

They were beaten 4-0 away 18 months ago, but are riding the wave of 11 wins in 13 Tests since Stokes took over as captain.

The prospect of England testing their swashbuckling style of play against an Australian side that was crowned Test world champions as recently as Sunday has created levels of anticipation not matched since England's epic series win in 2005.

"Every day that we edge closer to the start of the series, we are wishing it starts tomorrow and now that day is finally here," said Stokes.

"What we have done over the past year is show how we want to play. We have found a way to get the best out of the team and the individuals.

"We get asked a lot if we are going to continue to play this way against this opposition or that opposition and we have made it clear that this is how England play their cricket against any opposition, because it's worked more than not.

"There's no question around how we are going to go out and play our cricket, even though it's against Australia."