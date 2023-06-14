Close menu

The Ashes 2023: Stuart Broad in England team for first Test against Australia

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer at Edgbaston

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments24

James Anderson and Stuart Broad
Stuart Broad (right) will join James Anderson in England's pace attack for the first Ashes Test
Men's Ashes 2023 - first Test
Venue: Edgbaston Dates: 16-20 June
Coverage: Live text commentary and in-play video clips on the BBC Sport website & app, plus BBC Test Match Special on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra. Daily Today at the Test highlights on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer from 19:00 BST.

England have preferred Stuart Broad over Mark Wood to join James Anderson and Ollie Robinson in their pace attack for the first Ashes Test.

Anderson has recovered from a groin injury and Robinson from an ankle problem to line up in the team to face Australia at Edgbaston on Friday.

Off-spinner Moeen Ali is in the XI after coming out of retirement to replace the injured Jack Leach.

England are looking to regain the Ashes they lost in 2017-18.

Captain Ben Stokes, who has been nursing a long-term left knee problem, bowled at full tilt in the nets in Birmingham on Wednesday.

However, with doubts lingering over Stokes' fitness, England have opted for Broad's big-game experience and resilience over the extra pace of Wood, who would only have been able to bowl short, sharp spells.

Short presentational grey line

England XI for first Ashes Test v Australia: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson.

Short presentational grey line

Both Anderson and Robinson sat out the Test against Ireland at Lord's at the beginning of the month as they managed injuries picked up in county cricket.

For Anderson, England will want to avoid the situation that arose on the same ground four years ago, when he returned from an injury to play in the first Ashes Test, but managed only four overs before being ruled out for the rest of the series.

At 40 years and 321 days when the match starts on Friday, Anderson is set to become the oldest England player to open the bowling in an Ashes Test since George Geary in 1934.

In getting the nod over Wood, 36-year-old Broad will have the opportunity to add to his impressive record against Australia - no England bowler has taken more than his 131 Ashes wickets.

He will also resume his battle with Australia opener David Warner, whom he dismissed seven times in 10 innings during the 2019 series in this country.

Moeen, 36, retired from Test cricket in September 2021, but made himself available at the request of Stokes after left-armer Leach suffered a stress fracture in his back.

On Wednesday, Moeen missed training to collect his OBE at Windsor Castle for services to cricket.

The Warwickshire man will make his return on the ground where he played his last Ashes Test. Four years ago he struggled in England's defeat at Edgbaston and was dropped.

Two of the England XI - opener Ben Duckett and number-five Harry Brook - will make their Ashes debuts.

England go into this series on the back of 11 wins in their past 13 Tests playing a swashbuckling style under Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum.

They have not won any of the past three Ashes series but are also unbeaten at home since 2001.

Australia have not yet named their XI, with the only decision likely to be which two of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Scott Boland join captain Pat Cummins in their pace attack.

Comments

Join the conversation

27 comments

  • Comment posted by domb, today at 15:26

    Didn’t Stokes say he asks the grounds staff for flat pitches? Oh dear

  • Comment posted by dier - 1558, today at 15:26

    Correct Jason, a walking wicket and there’s Foakes racking up the runs for Surrey.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 15:26

    Wonder if the pitch is going to be slow, hence omission of Wood?

  • Comment posted by Vikram, today at 15:26

    Neil Foster recall for Lords maybe ??

  • Comment posted by Jambo, today at 15:25

    Wind back the clock guys and bring it home

  • Comment posted by JeffFew, today at 15:25

    'England have preferred Stuart Broad over Mark Wood to join James Anderson and Ollie Robinson in their pace attack for the first Ashes Test.'

    What rubbish is that? England have preferred Anderson and Robinson, both coming back from injuries, over Wood! Broad always was in the team!

  • Comment posted by jnjones, today at 15:25

    One last hurrah for the old guard.

  • Comment posted by Paul S, today at 15:25

    No issuees with that.
    Well done Moeen for awnsering the call.

  • Comment posted by Graham, today at 15:24

    Zero pace in our side…going to get hammered

    • Reply posted by TapandGo, today at 15:27

      TapandGo replied:
      cheer up Graham.

  • Comment posted by Bhav, today at 15:24

    Wrong call. The two elder statesmen will struggle to bowl more than 20 overs. Will miss Woods and his pace also

  • Comment posted by Champ20ns, today at 15:24

    England seem like Dad's army.

    Why not bring in Tuffers as a spin option. And Boycott could be a steady opener to soften up the Aussie bowlers before they get Bazballed by the middle order.

    • Reply posted by domb, today at 15:27

      domb replied:
      Boycott would be at the crease longer than Crawley any day

  • Comment posted by LB, today at 15:24

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Vijay Baheti, today at 15:24

    Huge anticipation for cricket fans...

  • Comment posted by jasson, today at 15:24

    Not sure persevering with Crawley is the best decision ever.

  • Comment posted by Commentator1005, today at 15:23

    It makes sense to keep Anderson and Broad together. Why break up the greatest test match bowling partnership in the history of test cricket?

    Oh and if you dispute that, please provide a credible source as the official wicket leaderboard makes that obvious.

    Thanks.

    • Reply posted by Champ20ns, today at 15:25

      Champ20ns replied:
      Warne and McGrath still have more wickets combined.

  • Comment posted by dier - 1558, today at 15:23

    Oh dear, Oh dear.
    England immediately looking to the elder statesman to pull this one out.

    • Reply posted by Ngraft, today at 15:26

      Ngraft replied:
      Bob Willis did it back in 1984

  • Comment posted by AB, today at 15:23

    All hail King Jimmy! Go well sir.

  • Comment posted by Alex, today at 15:22

    Potts unlucky to miss out. I reckon he would relish a battle against the Aussies

    • Reply posted by Cornish Granite, today at 15:27

      Cornish Granite replied:
      Potts is lucky to be picked ahead of Overton.

  • Comment posted by Jack, today at 15:22

    Just like old times! Bring it on.

    • Reply posted by Butty, today at 15:25

      Butty replied:
      Just like good old times. Good luck guys.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

More Ashes content