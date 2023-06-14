Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Allocations have been announced for seven years, rather than the previous five, to give venues greater certainty

Glamorgan will host a minimum of 17 England internationals in the seven years between 2025 and 2031.

Twelve of those will be men's matches, including games with India and Australia, while Sophia Gardens will welcome England Women for the first of five matches in 2026.

But Glamorgan have not been chosen to host any Tests.

Glamorgan chief executive Hugh Morris said: "We are thrilled to be welcoming some of the best teams in the world."

Highlights will see India travel to the Welsh capital for a One Day International in 2026 and then for an IT20 match in 2028.

Australia will also take on their Ashes rival in an IT20 contest in 2028.

"We have amazing fixtures to look forward to already, with India and Australia returning to Sophia Gardens, and we are extremely excited to be welcoming England Women to Sophia Gardens for at least five fixtures in the period," added Morris.

"It is an amazing time to be a cricket fan, and by having these fantastic fixtures in Cardiff, I am sure that the love and passion for the game will only continue to grow in Wales."