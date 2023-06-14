Last updated on .From the section Cricket

The Ageas Bowl, the home of Hampshire, was built in 2001 and redeveloped in 2008 in order to be able to host Test matches

The Ageas Bowl will host a men's Ashes Test match for the first time in 2027 - but Headingley and Old Trafford must wait until 2031 to do so again.

Venues for England's home internationals from 2025 to 2031 were announced on Wednesday.

The Southampton venue will be the 10th UK ground to host a men's Ashes Test.

It will also host a Women's Ashes Test in 2031 as part of a multi-format series, with Headingley hosting a women's Test in 2027.

Trent Bridge, The Oval and Lord's will host men's Ashes Tests in 2027 and 2031.

Edgbaston has been included on the list of Ashes host venues for 2027. But Cardiff's Sophia Gardens and the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street will not host a Test match in the seven-year cycle covered by the announcements.

The England and Wales Cricket Board announced allocations over a seven-year period rather than the previous five in order to give venues "greater certainty and to encourage sustainable investment in facilities".

As well as two men's Ashes series, the next cycle to 2031 will also feature two five-Test series against India, while England's women will play a limited-overs match at Lord's every summer.

The Ageas Bowl, the home of Hampshire, was built in 2001 and hosted several one-day internationals and Twenty20 matches before being redeveloped in 2008 in order to meet the criteria to host Tests.

It has since hosted seven Test matches, including three behind closed doors during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and the inaugural World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand in 2021.

The 2023 Ashes series begins on Friday at Edgbaston, before further Tests at Lord's, Headingley, Old Trafford and The Oval.

Men's Ashes Test venues 2027

Lord's (London)

The Oval (London)

Trent Bridge (Nottingham)

The Ageas Bowl (Southampton)

Edgbaston (Birmingham)

Men's Ashes Test venues 2031

Lord's (London)

The Oval (London)

Trent Bridge (Nottingham)

Old Trafford (Manchester)

Headingley (Leeds)

Women's Ashes Test venues