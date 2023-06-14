Last updated on .From the section Counties

Rehan Ahmed was promoted to bat at three for Leicestershire

LV= County Championship Division Two, Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol (day four) Gloucestershire 368 & 202: Hammond 48; Wright 4-49, Parkinson 4-63 Leicestershire 350 & 221-5: Ackermann 78*, Ahmed 71 Leicestershire (22 pts) beat Gloucestershire (6 pts) by five wickets Match scorecard

Chris Wright and Callum Parkinson shared eight second-innings victims as Leicestershire completed an unlikely five-wicket County Championship victory over Gloucestershire in Bristol.

The home side looked on course for at least a draw when reaching 132-2 to build on a first-innings lead of 18.

But seamer Wright, with 4-49, and left-arm spinner Parkinson, who took 4-63, then brought about a collapse that saw Gloucestershire crash to 202 all out.

That left Leicestershire needing 221 to win in a minimum of 47 overs. They needed only 41.2 as 18-year-old England Test all-rounder Rehan Ahmed led the way with a rapid 71 and Colin Ackermann made 78 not out in a total of 221-5.

The visitors took 22 points from their second Championship win of the season, while their opponents, still seeking their first success after being relegated from Division One last season, had to settle for six.

Gloucestershire began the day at nine without loss in their second innings, leading by 27. With only 14 added, Ben Charlesworth got a delivery that turned and bounced from Parkinson, which he edged to Ackermann at slip.

It was 47-2 when Chris Dent, on 21, fell lbw to a leg-stump yorker from Josh Hull.

But Miles Hammond survived a tough leg-side stumping chance off Parkinson before he had scored and grew in confidence to such an extent that it seemed he might even help his side set a challenging target.

A straight six off Tom Scriven was followed by a four in the same over to bring up the hundred, while at the other end Ollie Price was also looking in decent nick.

The turning point in the innings came with the total on 132 when Ackermann's off-spin, introduced from the Ashley Down Road End, accounted for Hammond, bowled to end an entertaining 53-ball 48.

It was 136-3 at lunch, with Price unbeaten on 39 and Gloucestershire 154 in front.

That became 144-4 when Price was caught at backward square sweeping a delivery from Parkinson, having hit six fours in his 41 from 71 balls.

James Bracey's disappointing season with the bat continued when he was caught behind off Parkinson, also attempting a sweep, and when Graeme van Buuren cut Wright to backward point Gloucestershire were 162-6.

Eight runs later Zafar Gohar edged a drive off Wright to wicketkeeper Peter Handscomb and the accurate seamer quickly followed up by bowling Danny Lamb for a duck with a beauty that pitched on middle stump and hit off.

Ajeet Dale contributed only a single before being caught at cover off Wright and Tom Price's useful innings of 28 ended when he lofted a catch to long-on off Parkinson.

Gloucestershire's last eight wickets had fallen for 70 in less than 19 overs on a pitch offering turn and occasional seam movement.

Leicestershire openers Rishi Patel and Sol Budinger were soon putting the state of the wicket in perspective with a flurry of attacking shots.

As in the first innings, Patel looked in great touch and by tea he and Budinger had raced the score to 49 from eight overs, with Leicestershire requiring a further 172 from 39.

When Patel fell quickly for 24 in the final session, pulling a catch to deep square off Zaman Akhter, his place was taken by Ahmed, promoted from the middle order to number three.

Budinger fell in similar fashion, caught at fine-leg, top-edging a pull off Akhter.

But Ahmed struck Gohar for a straight six to take the score past 100, having found a solid partner in the experienced Ackermann, who pulled a sweet four off Tom Price to bring up a half-century stand.

Ahmed moved to a fluent fifty off 61 balls, with eight fours and a six, and Ackermann followed to the same milestone off 56 deliveries as the pair eliminated any doubts about the outcome.

Their exhilarating partnership had been extended to 141 when Ahmed skyed a catch off Lamb with only 24 needed. Handscomb and Louis Kimber fell cheaply, but the Leicestershire dressing room was already celebrating.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.