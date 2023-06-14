Close menu

County Championship: Surrey complete second-highest run chase in history to beat Kent

By Michael BeardmoreBBC Sport

Last updated on .

Dom Sibley
Dom Sibley's century took 363 balls and 502 minutes - just over eight hours and 20 minutes - to compile
LV= County Championship Division One, Spitfire Ground, Canterbury (day four)
Kent 301 & 344: Muyeye 79, Qadri 72, Bell-Drummond 59; Clark 5-79
Surrey 145 & 501-5: Sibley 140*, Foakes 124, Smith 114
Surrey (19 pts) beat Kent (5 pts) by five wickets
Surrey completed the second largest run chase in County Championship history by knocking off 501 to stun shellshocked Kent.

After resuming on 263-3 overnight, England pair Dom Sibley and Ben Foakes extended their fine partnership to 207 to take the game away from the hosts.

Foakes fell for 124 but Sibley's unbeaten 140 off 415 balls guided the Division One leaders to victory by five wickets as they salvaged their undefeated record against all the odds.

Surrey's chase was just one run shy of the all-time Championship record held by Middlesex, who scored 502-6 in the fourth innings to beat Nottinghamshire in 1925.

But it was a record pursuit since the Championship was split into two divisions in 2000, surpassing the 479-6 amassed by Somerset to beat Yorkshire in 2009.

It also comfortably bettered Surrey's club-record chase, the 410-8 they tallied to beat, coincidentally, Kent in 2002.

On a day of records, Sibley set some, admittedly slightly less glorious, ones of his own - his patient effort the slowest first-class Championship century ever by both balls faced and time spent at the crease.

  • Comment posted by Gedders, today at 17:09

    Phenomenal Sibley. That's all

  • Comment posted by Ian, today at 17:07

    A amazing win for Surrey. To have the skill concentration fitness and willpower to bat as sibley did is incredible. A world class innings from a great player

  • Comment posted by MH, today at 17:07

    Kent really don't have the income to play in this division and only late summer showings have kept them there for the last two years.

  • Comment posted by SC632, today at 17:06

    Superb Sibley showing the importance of valuing your wicket and dropping anchor in a big chase! Read the conditions perfectly and him refusing to give up his wicket allowed Smith to pile on the runs quickly and Foakes then came in to keep things ticking over at a good rate. An astounding comeback and just going to show once again why Surrey are champions.

  • Comment posted by wallydog, today at 17:06

    Notts deserve a big pat on the back for grinding away at Warwickshire from a Bears supporter

  • Comment posted by Dr Bucks Letter, today at 17:05

    Spare a thought for the Kent fans watching Division Two looming over the horizon.

  • Comment posted by mick, today at 17:05

    Thanks to the England selectors I said at the time Englands loss is surreys gain and so it turns out

  • Comment posted by Dave Allen, today at 17:05

    Congratulations (from a Hampshire man) - extraordinary.

  • Comment posted by RDW_SW, today at 17:04

    wow what a performance - get in the 'Rey!

  • Comment posted by robert dennis, today at 17:04

    Who needs Bazball when you can have Domball? Zzzzzzzzzzzz

    • Reply posted by ET, today at 17:10

      ET replied:
      Enjoy your 100.
      The rest of us appreciate a great effort and skill.

  • Comment posted by IAmANumber, today at 17:04

    And on the same day Nottinghamshire bat 5 sessions as well to score 450 plus to draw with Warwickshire. That's why we love the County Championship.

  • Comment posted by Linton78, today at 16:58

    Excellent batting today Surrey.

    Well played boys!!

