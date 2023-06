Last updated on .From the section Counties

Dom Sibley's century took 363 balls and 502 minutes - just over eight hours and 20 minutes - to compile

LV= County Championship Division One, Spitfire Ground, Canterbury (day four) Kent 301 & 344: Muyeye 79, Qadri 72, Bell-Drummond 59; Clark 5-79 Surrey 145 & 501-5: Sibley 140*, Foakes 124, Smith 114 Surrey (19 pts) beat Kent (5 pts) by five wickets Match scorecard

Surrey completed the second largest run chase in County Championship history by knocking off 501 to stun shellshocked Kent.

After resuming on 263-3 overnight, England pair Dom Sibley and Ben Foakes extended their fine partnership to 207 to take the game away from the hosts.

Foakes fell for 124 but Sibley's unbeaten 140 off 415 balls guided the Division One leaders to victory by five wickets as they salvaged their undefeated record against all the odds.

Surrey's chase was just one run shy of the all-time Championship record held by Middlesex, who scored 502-6 in the fourth innings to beat Nottinghamshire in 1925.

But it was a record pursuit since the Championship was split into two divisions in 2000, surpassing the 479-6 amassed by Somerset to beat Yorkshire in 2009.

It also comfortably bettered Surrey's club-record chase, the 410-8 they tallied to beat, coincidentally, Kent in 2002.

On a day of records, Sibley set some, admittedly slightly less glorious, ones of his own - his patient effort the slowest first-class Championship century ever by both balls faced and time spent at the crease.

More to follow.