After getting out for 198 in the first innings at Hove, Worcestershire opener Jake Libby departed for 97 in the second

LV= County Championship Division Two, 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day four) Sussex 348& 447-7 dec: Alsop 100*, Haines 91, Carson 75 Worcestershire 410& 381-8: Azhar Ali 101, Libby 97, Hose 47, Haynes 44; Karvelas 3-60, McAndrew 3-76 Sussex (10 pts) drew with Worcestershire (12 pts) Match scorecard

Worcestershire nearly pulled off a perfectly paced run-chase only to fall five runs short as they were forced to settle for a draw on 381-8 against Sussex at Hove.

Set 386 in 78 overs at 4.94 runs an over, Azhar Ali made 100 and Jake Libby followed up his first-innings 198 with 97 - and the Pears looked on course with 16 needed off 12 balls and four wickets in hand.

But three balls after reaching his century, Azhar was yorked by Ari Karvelas and Usman Mir was superbly caught at mid-wicket by Sussex captain Tom Alsop off the first ball of the final over.

Worcestershire now needed eight to win, but former Warwickshire fast bowler Nathan McAndrew only conceded three off the next five balls.

Joe Leach had the opportunity to win it with a six off the last delivery, but he failed to connect.

Alsop earlier completed an unbeaten hundred, his second of the season, before Sussex declared on 447-7 after an hour's batting - once they added 88 in 15 overs.

Alsop, leading Sussex for the next four Championship games in the absence of Cheteshwar Pujara, extended his seventh-wicket stand with Jack Carson to 150.

Carson was run out for 75 coming back for a second, beaten by Ali's throw from deep mid-wicket, before Henry Shipley added a rapid 28 from 16 balls prior to the declaration, including successive sixes off Mir.

Worcestershire launched their chase confidently enough, as Libby and Gareth Roderick scored at the required rate before Karvelas broke the partnership on 74 in the fourth over after lunch.

Australian McAndrew was warned for running down the wicket during a six-over spell. But Libby slowed up as he approached three figures and he again fell in the nervous nineties.

With his fourth ball after switching ends Carson found some turn and the edge deflected off keeper Oli Carter's gloves into Alsop's hands at slip.

Jack Haynes contributed 44 to a third-wicket stand of 94 in 18 overs. until he was leg before trying to work McAndrew through square. Adam Hose then upped the tempo by taking 15 off a Carson over, as he struck 47 off 40 balls before thick-edging behind off Fynn Hudson-Prentice.

McAndrew picked up Brett D'Oliveira, who chipped to mid-wicket, before Matthew Waite wielded the long handle effectively with 18 off 11 balls. He appeared to have put his side in the driving seat only to hole out to deep mid-wicket - and McAndrew and Karvelas then bowled outstandingly under pressure at the end.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.