ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Warm-up, Harare West Indies 264 (48.4 overs): Hope 57; Sole 4-51 Scotland 173 (33.5 overs): McMullen 38; Cariah 4-46 West Indies won by 91 runs

West Indies cruised to a comfortable 91-run victory over Scotland in their first warm-up match for the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier.

The Windies dismissed Scotland with more than 16 overs to spare in Harare, Zimbabwe, to comfortably defend their score of 264.

Shai Hope and Romario Shepherd both hit half centuries to put Scotland on the back foot.

Brandon McMullen and Matthew Cross were the only Scots to pass 30 in reply.

Scotland will play another warm up against hosts Zimbabwe on Thursday before opening their World Cup qualifying campaign against Ireland on 21 June, as they aim to reach the tournament in India later this year.

West Indies, meanwhile, start against the United States on Sunday.

Two teams will progress from the 10-nation event in Zimbabwe (18 June-9 July), with Scotland starting in Group B along with Oman, United Arab Emirates and Test nations Ireland and Sri Lanka.