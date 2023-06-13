It's going to be a blockbuster summer of cricket and with the BBC Sport app, you'll never have to miss a single moment.

You can now set notifications for cricket news, wickets and results - ensuring you never miss any of the biggest moments during this summer's men's and women's Ashes.

These notifications complement Top Stories, which already send out breaking sport news and reaction to subscribers.

The notifications are easy to add - head to the My Notifications section of the menu and then choose the topics you are interested in.

As an example, you might be a fan of the England and Lancashire cricket teams.

In the app, you could set score notifications for England cricket and Lancashire, while also setting news notifications for cricket.

Whether it's a Jimmy Anderson wicket, the start of a key County Championship match or the latest England squad announcement, the news that matters to you would arrive on your homescreen.

Just don't interrupt any wedding speeches by enthusiastically celebrating a Steve Smith dismissal!

Download the BBC Sport app on your device's app store.

How do I add them?

To add the notifications follow these steps.

Visit the Notifications section of the app from within the menu Select the notifications from a sport you want - cricket, of course! Wait for the notifications to arrive - hopefully they're good news!

You can easily turn notifications off - if, for example, you do not want to know the results of a match you're planning to watch highlights of on Today at the Test.