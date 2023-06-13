Durham all-rounder Bas de Leede has made 54 Netherlands appearances

LV= County Championship Division Two, Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street (day three) Glamorgan 390: Carlson 162; Miles 4-73, Raine 4-79 & 159-4: Ul Hassan 48, Salter 48, De Leede 3-25 Durham 630: Bedingham 151, Robinson 102, De Leede 85*, Clark 80, Lees 62; Gorvin 3-88 Glamorgan (5 pts) trail Durham (8 pts) by 81 runs with six second-innings wickets standing Match scorecard

Bas de Leede hit a career-best 85 not out and claimed 3-25 as Durham moved within sight of victory over Glamorgan.

The Welsh side will start the final day on 159-4, still 81 runs behind Durham's first innings total of 630.

Durham piled on 170 runs for their final three wickets to turn up the pressure on Glamorgan's batters.

It was the home side's best score against Glamorgan and their fifth highest total, as the Division Two leaders bid for a fifth win in seven.

While Bas-ball may not be as familiar a term as England's Baz-ball, it was certainly effective as he kept Glamorgan out in the field before blowing away the visitors' top order.

Overnight batters David Bedingham and Graham Clark were unable to kick on significantly for Durham, as Bedingham offered a routine edge off James Harris behind after passing 150, while the methodical Clark was well-taken by Chris Cooke down the leg-side off Kiran Carlson's spin for 80.

Durham moved past their first 500 of the season, but Ben Raine chipped a return catch to Carlson for 27 as Glamorgan kept plugging away.

Ajaz Patel hit 31 against his team-mates of the previous September in a stand of 55 with De Leede, and Durham were determined to pile on the agony for the visitors.

The Dutchman and Craig Miles clubbed a further 62 for the last wicket as Andrew Gorvin dropped two boundary catches before dismissing Miles, who fell for 33.

Despite their lengthy toils in the field, makeshift openers Zain Ul Hassan and Andrew Salter made a strong start, with Ul Hassan making his best score of 48, including nine fours.

But 19-year-old Stanley McAlindon, who had had a torrid first innings with the ball, was introduced as third seamer and struck in his first over when Ul Hassan was caught behind down the leg side.

Scott Borthwick's next bowling change worked even better as De Leede's first ball found Colin Ingram (6) slashing to Bedingham at gully, and his second trapped Sam Northeast leg-before.

Salter looked well set, facing 91 balls for his 48, before De Leede blasted two of his stumps out of the ground.

Carlson (35 not out) and Billy Root saw out the day with fielders clustered round the bat for Patel, but they will need even more unlikely batting heroics than those that salvaged a draw in Sussex.

Durham's Bas de Leede told BBC Radio Newcastle:

"In the end it was quite easy to score because they put everyone on the boundary, but it's nice to come in when the score's nearly 450, it lets you bat with a bit more freedom.

"Then Ajaz and Milesy coming in and helping out at the end was awesome, we were trying to get a lead of 150 but 240 was better than expected.

"I don't think I deserved the wicket with my first ball which was wide and short, but it was nice to get into my spell like that and the second one put Glamorgan on the back foot a bit, so a great start.

"There's not a lot of carry in the wicket, so we'll try and bowl as straight as we can, there's a couple of balls that have gone under the bat."

Glamorgan's Zain Ul Hassan told BBC Sport Wales:

"I felt I got into a good rhythm in the end (batting), but I was a bit gutted not to get to the 50 mark and to stay out there for the boys.

"Durham batted well and got a good lead, so we'll have to bat as long as we can and see what happens, to take it to the last session. Kiran's been batting really well so let's hope that continues.

"I'm enjoying the challenge of opening, it's not something I've done a lot of but we've been unlucky through injuries.

"It was a roller-coaster (trying to get a pro contract), a lot of hard work has gone into it, but I'm grateful I joined Glammy and had a good start. It's tough playing as a triallist (for county second teams), getting a gig, but I'm grateful to Glamorgan for the opportunity.

"I played last year for the South Asian Cricket Academy and that's how the link came when Glamorgan were looking for a player, through SACA."