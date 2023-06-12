South African batter David Bedingham is in his fourth season with Durham

LV= County Championship Division Two, Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street (day two) Glamorgan 390 (92.5 overs): Carlson 162, Northeast 60; Miles 4-73, Raine 4-79 Durham 411-5 (97 overs): Bedingham 134*, Robinson 102, Clark 68*, Lees 62 Durham (7 pts) lead Glamorgan (4 pts) by 21 runs with five first-innings wickets standing Match scorecard

Ollie Robinson smashed 102 off just 97 balls and David Bedingham made 134 not out as Durham piled up 411-5 against Glamorgan, already 21 ahead.

Robinson's attacking effort put his side in the driving seat as they recovered from 119-4.

Bedingham made his season's best score in an unbeaten stand of 121 with Graham Clark (68 not out).

The game mirrored the opening day over the first two sessions, but Durham coped with the second new ball better.

Timm van der Gugten (2-62) was Glamorgan's key bowler and medium-pacer Andy Gorvin (2-65) claimed the important wickets of Alex Lees (62) and Robinson.

But their new-look attack, with four bowlers who had not taken a first-class wicket previously this season, could not keep up consistent pressure as they toiled in the heat, only one wicket coming after lunch.

Van der Gugten struck early to get rid of night-watchman Stan McAlinden for 4, while Michael Jones slashed James Harris's second ball to slip for 8.

Scott Borthwick looked to be settling in well, adding 62 with Lees, before he clipped the first ball of a new Van der Gugten spell to mid-wicket for 22.

Glamorgan used both spinners, Andrew Salter and Prem Sisodiya, before lunch but Lees went on the offensive against Salter as the hundred came up at four an over.

It was medium-pacer Andy Gorvin who dismissed the left-hander on the stroke of lunch, angling a ball in from around the wicket to hit middle and off.

Robinson came in after lunch to join Bedingham and after a slightly uncertain start, quickly took the attack to the Glamorgan bowlers in the afternoon sunshine.

The former Kent keeper sped past his more experienced colleague as Kent rattled up 166 runs in the second session without offering a real chance.

Glamorgan switched their fields and bowling in vain with Robinson racing to three figures thanks to his 17th boundary, pulling Kiran Carlson to the ropes in the over before tea.

But he was prevented from doing further damage as Chris Cooke pulled off a brilliant stumping just after the break, standing up to the medium pace of Gorvin.

Durham had claimed six wickets for 50 with the second new ball on the first evening, but Bedingham and Clark showed no signs of weakness in turning the screw for the home side as Bedingham passed his previous best of the season of 118.

In-form Clark reached 50 off 75 balls, and Durham moved into the lead with five overs left in the day before claiming their fourth batting point, with a strong chance of a maximum haul on day three following two sessions of domination.

Durham's Ollie Robinson told BBC Radio Newcastle:

"It was nice there today and pretty quick, I didn't bat for that long. I came in in a tricky situation with four down fairly early on, but Bedders and me rebuilt nicely and allowed Clarky the platform to go out and play the way he has.

"We spoke at tea about the second new ball which was going to be a big part of the game, soaking up the pressure and not doing what they did, throwing it away.

"Hopefully Clarky can get another hundred on the board, Dave's not played T20 but he's been working really hard on his batting and he looked amazing.

"The pitch is a bit up and down, and on the slower side, but when the ball got a bit softer it became very nice to play on."

Glamorgan's Andrew Gorvin told BBC Sport Wales:

"Robinson and Bedingham played really well, but we stuck at it though it's a good deck out there. They got away from us a bit but we kept toiling away and we'll go again in the morning.

"It's really nice to be back playing first-team cricket and to get a couple of wickets, but we've got a big job to do in the morning, then again with the bat second innings.

"I didn't mean to bowl it there (leg-side for Robinson's dismissal), but Chris is a great keeper and it was a really important stumping to get that wicket at that time.

"You just try to keep grinding away, put the ball in good areas and keep the energy up."