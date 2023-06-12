Harry Tector hit seven fours and 10 sixes in making his highest one-day international score of 140 against Bangladesh last month

Harry Tector has become the first Ireland men's cricketer to win the International Cricket Council (ICC) player of the month award.

Tector clinched the award largely by dint of hitting his career best 140 against Bangladesh in the second one-day international at Chelmsford.

Ireland's Laura Delany and Eimear Richardson have won the women's award.

"I'm delighted with the award and would like to thank those who voted for me," said the Ireland batter.

Tector was selected following a vote conducted among a panel comprising ICC hall of famers, former international players, media representatives and global cricket fans.

The Dubliner has been enjoying a sustained period of good batting form in one-day internationals over the last 12 months and his recent run-scoring feats have seen him move up to a highest ever position of seventh in the men's ODI batting rankings.

"Cricket is a team sport first and foremost so the award is more a reflection on the performances and progress of the Ireland men's squad," Tector added.

"While Laura [Delany] and Eimear [Richardson] have won the women's equivalent, this is the first time an Irish player has picked up the men's award.

"While a personal privilege, I believe it won't be too much longer until more Irish players are being recognised this way.

"Thanks to the ICC - but I'm sure you'll understand that this will only be a brief moment of reflection as we have a crucial [World Cup] qualifier starting in a matter of days and our focus will be solely on that over coming weeks."

Tector and his team-mates are already in Zimbabwe for the qualifier which will see the Irish battle in the 10-team tournament with the likes of the hosts, Sri Lanka and West Indies for two World Cup spots.

Ireland open their campaign in Zimbabwe against Oman on 19 June and have further Group A games against Scotland, Sri Lanka and the United Arab Emirates, with the top three progressing to the Super Six and the leading two teams in that securing berths in India in October and November.