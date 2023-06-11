Close menu

The Ashes: 'Australia are formidable but England can beat them'

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer

From the section Cricketcomments68

From England's point of view, let's hope that is the one and only time Pat Cummins lifts a trophy at The Oval this summer.

Australia were deserved winners of the World Test Championship final, thoroughly outplaying an India team whose fightback came too late.

For the first two days in particular, Australia were awesome, giving a demonstration of just how terrifyingly good they can be at their best.

Steve Smith and Travis Head gorged on some below-par bowling before the Aussie pace bowlers thundered into a shell-shocked India top order. The off-spin of Nathan Lyon came to the fore late in the game and the Aussies caught flies in the slips.

But anyone thinking that what Australia have done over five days at The Oval makes them more dangerous in the Ashes hasn't been paying attention. Australia were already by far the most significant threat posed to England in the Ben Stokes era. Red alert reached long ago, warning lights flashing and sirens blaring.

Australia wiped the floor with England down under 18 months ago. Their Test Championship schedule had them on subcontinental tours of Sri Lanka, Pakistan and India, but they still reached the final and won it. They should have won on their last tour of England four years ago.

They possess the world's number one Test batter in Marnus Labuschagne and, in Smith, a player who could well end his career as the most prolific Ashes run-scorer since Don Bradman. Since the beginning of the last Ashes, Head and opener Usman Khawaja average more than both Labuschagne and Smith.

Captain Cummins leads a potent pace attack that has unearthed Scott Boland, a man seemingly born to bowl in England. Lyon is still perhaps the most under-rated bowler in the world, even if he has got nearly 500 Test wickets to his name.

To top it all off, all-rounder Cameron Green, with a hulking body and a baby face, looks like the result of a scientific experiment to produce the perfect cricketing specimen. He plays like it, too.

England coach Brendon McCullum was right to call Australia "formidable". They are Test cricket's end-of-level bosses, the kind you spend hours and days trying to defeat, only to throw the video game out of the window.

And yet, despite all of that, they have the weight of history on their shoulders. No Australian team has succeeded in an Ashes series in this country for 22 years for one very good reason: winning a Test series as a visiting team against England is incredibly difficult to do.

Smith, Warner, Lyon and Mitchell Starc are on their fourth Ashes tours and are still to taste victory. Realistically for all except possibly Smith, it is their last opportunity.

The likes of Mike Hussey, Michael Clarke, Brad Haddin, Mitchell Johnson and Shane Watson, legends of Australian cricket, went through entire careers without winning the Ashes here. That barren run was inconceivable in the 1990s, when Australia could have picked 11 surfers off Bondi Beach and still pounded the Poms.

Yes, the class of 2023 in the best Australia squad to pitch up on these shores since 2005 (they lost then too, remember), but there are plenty of weaknesses for England to exploit.

Both Warner and Khawaja have poor recent records in the UK. In 2019, Warner averaged just 9.50 as Stuart Broad put him in a hutch and kept him as a bunny. Khawaja averages less than 18 in the seven Tests he has played here.

Not since 1926 have Australia fielded two openers aged north of 36 in a Test. Their potential replacements, Marcus Harris and Matt Renshaw, who was born in Middlesbrough, both have Test averages under 30.

Head has been prolific since the last Ashes and his 163 earned him the player of the match award in the Test Championship final. However, he looked as comfortable against the short ball as a man at the back of a pantomime horse. England are never shy of employing leg theory and Head shouldn't expect many in his own half.

Left-arm pacer Starc has more than 300 Test wickets, but often leaks like a broken tap. He went at more than five runs an over in both innings of the final and looks prime for a Bazballing if and when selected for the Ashes.

In reality, Starc is probably behind Josh Hazlewood in the pecking order, but the latter has completed only three first-class matches since the first Test down under in December 2021.

More broadly, there are questions of how Australia will respond as a collective when put in certain situations.

This is the team that fell apart in the face of Stokes' legendary blitz at Headingley in 2019 and again when India pulled off an epic run chase at the Gabba in 2021, admittedly when Tim Paine was still captain.

On the third morning of the world final, India's Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur counterpunched at a rate of five runs an over - pretty pedestrian by England's standards - and Australia were ruffled, going on the defensive with their field settings.

Three catches went down, Cummins frittered away a review then had Thakur lbw off a no-ball (the skipper overstepped a lot at The Oval). At the end of the session, Cummins booted the ball away.

How will the Aussies cope if Harry Brook and Jonny Bairstow get going in the first Test in front of an Edgbaston crowd that will pounce on any sign of baggy green weakness?

The following day, Australia found themselves under pressure with the bat. Their lead was in excess of 300, but there was an opportunity for India to run through the lower order and keep their chase to something manageable. Batting was difficult.

In that scenario, England would have attacked, trying to extend their advantage as quickly as possible to negate any threat carried by the conditions. Australia did the exact opposite, going into their shell and bringing the game to a standstill.

It ultimately worked, but was far from England's "run towards the danger" mantra. If, later in the summer, a Test is in the balance, with the stakes high and pressure turned up, which team will blink first?

Whether England have noticed these potential Australian vulnerabilities is debatable. The final was played in prime golfing hours and little drags Stokes and McCullum from the fairways.

Besides, even if England had watched, it will not change the way the play. They will go hard. If it works, they will go harder. If it doesn't, they will go harder still.

Before his own team's Ashes tune-up against Ireland, Stokes said he has repeatedly faced the same question regardless of the opponents his team have been due to play - that of whether or not their devil-may-care attitude will work. It has.

For his part, Smith was all too keen to remind England "they have not come up against us yet". They haven't.

Soon it will be time for the talking to stop.

Australia have improved from four years ago, but England have improved more. The question is, have they improved enough?

Only five more sleeps until we find out.

Comments

Join the conversation

68 comments

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 23:04

    I disagree with the assertion that this Aussie side are "formidable". They are a no more than a good side with okay batsmen and very good bowlers

  • Comment posted by Jmac, today at 23:03

    When it comes to England and Bazball I’m reminded of the Mike Tyson quote, “Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face.” Let’s see them do it against a proper bowling attack.

  • Comment posted by jjdaemos2000, today at 23:02

    GW, how old are you?

  • Comment posted by saucepan with lid, today at 23:00

    Today the world champs tomorrow the Ashes

    How's this for a headline : England have hope ?

  • Comment posted by Gabbagod, today at 22:59

    McCullum tried NZs version of Bazball against the Aussies in his playing career and it failed miserably. From my calculations his personal record against The Aussies was W1 D2 L13. I just have a sense some panic may set in early if things don't go well early.

  • Comment posted by Jamie Waymie, today at 22:59

    Certainly with the sandpaper they are world class.

    • Reply posted by Gabbagod, today at 23:01

      Gabbagod replied:
      True. Sandpaper, spikes on your boots, dirt in your pocket and mints all give a team an unfair advantage.

  • Comment posted by Allan, today at 22:55

    For a chief sports writer, Shemilt is absolute cross.

    Weak & simplistic analysis, barbed pejoratives and unwelcome partisan fanboy vibes.

    The majority of England's best red ball batsmen have spent the last 3 months carrying drinks and not being much involved in competitive cricket. Australian's have been piling runs up in county cricket and have just demolished India. Long summer coming.

  • Comment posted by Commentator1005, today at 22:54

    An absolutely amazing display from Australia as the new world test champions. Sensational tactics and the highest quality batting and bowling. Really proving that they are undisputed champions in test cricket.

    Surely nothing bad could happen to them in just under a week's time?

    ;)

  • Comment posted by sammarro, today at 22:54

    Whole tert can be sumed up india did not try gave away wickets aussie bowler bar cummins ver very over rated

  • Comment posted by Heyesey, today at 22:54

    England are good enough to beat anybody. Australia are also good enough to beat anybody .. so this should be a classic series...

    It might all boil down to confidence. If England collapse once, so what, they can still win four tests by blasting the ball all over the parking lot. But if they go back into their shell because they collapsed, all is lost...

  • Comment posted by oa81, today at 22:53

    The Australians have a formidable bowling attack with Scott Boland looking sharp. Hopefully we can knock them out of their stride but the worry is we'll go into our shell if they take a few cheap wickets.

  • Comment posted by GW, today at 22:48

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

  • Comment posted by Digger, today at 22:48

    We will only know the answer to that question in a couple of short months. If England prepare quick, bouncy wickets then Aussies to win.

  • Comment posted by B-L Z Bob, today at 22:47

    Yes, they can be beaten.
    England will prove that, this summer.
    Right?

    • Reply posted by GW, today at 22:51

      GW replied:
      100%, they ain’t that good

  • Comment posted by Eric, today at 22:46

    As a part Indian british citizen who has followed test and one day cricket since 1997, I found this WTC final between Australia and India extremely disappointing, given the huge amount of investment in the game within India. The team have shown that they continue to lack the big test or one day bottle to beat the likes of New Zealand or Australia over the past 20 years. It seems a generation thing

    • Reply posted by C Kyle, today at 22:56

      C Kyle replied:
      I wonder if it's an IPL thing. With so much emphasis on the shorter formats the test game is bound to suffer.

  • Comment posted by Darryl, today at 22:45

    AND AGAIN . .the BBC reporting on an England international sporting event, that we can't watch ON THE BBC . . Dear me international sports should be available for the Nation to watch and support

    • Reply posted by C Kyle, today at 22:49

      C Kyle replied:
      As an expat living in a country with zero televised cricket, I'm very grateful for the coverage I can access via BBC Sport.

      I'm not sure if I'll be able to watch the Rugby World Cup this year either or whether I'll have to follow that online as well.

  • Comment posted by C Kyle, today at 22:45

    I seem to recall a similar assessment on BBC Sport just before the last Ashes series, highlighting the deficiencies in the Australian team and how England could exploit them to win the series.

    Once bitten, twice shy.

  • Comment posted by Neil Desperandum, today at 22:44

    It is a big concern that England do not have a test spinner now. Moeen for Leach is not the answer and Stokes's injury means that he is probably going to be a batsman only, not an all rounder. The Ashes will be decided by fast bowling and England's reliance on Broad and Anderson. The dry summer will be a disadvantage for them and, with Wood and Archer unlikely to play, I fear the worst.

    • Reply posted by david, today at 22:49

      david replied:
      Remember 11wins from our last 13 tests!!!

  • Comment posted by in5wknaa, today at 22:43

    As ashes series go I can’t remember a more exciting prospect. The Aussies are damn good and have been for a very long time - but England have found their identity and can also be unplayable at their best. Let’s hope the cricket delivers good luck to both sides let the best team win

    • Reply posted by GW, today at 22:52

      GW replied:
      Don’t believe the Ausie hype, we will smash em

  • Comment posted by BigGordon, today at 22:40

    England will go hard and if that doesn't work, they'll go harder. Yep, that makes a bucketload of sense. I'll bet the Aussies will hope that's exactly what they do.

