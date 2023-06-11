Last updated on .From the section Cricket

India captain Rohit Sharma would "love" the World Test Championship final to be a three-match series.

Australia beat Rohit's side by 209 runs at The Oval in this year's one-off final, while India lost the tournament's 2021 showpiece to New Zealand in Southampton.

Rohit acknowledged the biggest obstacle to a final series is finding the space in an increasingly hectic schedule.

"You need to have fair opportunities to both the teams," the 36-year-old said.

"In the next cycle, if it is possible, a three-match series would be ideal.

"I would love that. But is there a time? That's the big question. It's about finding that window where it can be fit in."

The cricket calendar is already packed, with Test cricket competing against two other formats for space in a schedule that includes a men's ICC event - 50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup or Champions Trophy - every year for the next eight years.

Domestic franchise competitions around the world mean players can already play year round, while England Test captain Ben Stokes said it was "unsustainable" to play in all three formats when he announced his retirement from one-day international cricket last summer.

However, Rohit believes the nature of Test cricket lends itself to a multi-game series.

"In an event like this, you work hard for two years and then you have only one shot at it," he said.

"You cannot get into that momentum that you need in Test cricket.

"Test cricket is all about finding that rhythm, finding that momentum."

Australia captain Pat Cummins says he is happy with the current format and pointed to one-off finals in other sports such as Australian Rules football and rugby league.

"It's fine - no qualms," he said.

"Ideally you'd have 50-match series but Olympics have come down to one race to win a gold medal. AFL, NRL seasons have finals. That's sport."

Defeat at The Oval means India's 10-year wait for an ICC trophy goes on.

Rohit admitted he and his team are hurting, but said their focus now is to gather themselves for the next major challenge - the 50-over World Cup on home soil in the autumn.

"You get dejected," he said. "There is no doubt about it. It does disappoint not just me, but I'm sure everyone in the changing room is disappointed. Because you work really hard for it.

"And then finally, to not see the result that you want to, it can be very disheartening. And that is what everyone's feeling right now.

"Sport is all about picking yourself up and getting ready for the next big event you have."