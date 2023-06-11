Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Danni Wyatt (right) has made 245 appearances for England in the one-day and T20 formats

Charlotte Edwards Cup final, New Road, Worcester The Blaze 114-8 (20 overs): Kelly 26*, Boyce 21; Adams 2-20, Dean 2-21, Shrubsole 2-24 Southern Vipers 118-3 (14.2 overs): Wyatt 50, Bouchier 25 Southenr Vipers beat The Blaze by seven wickets Scorecard

Danni Wyatt warmed up for potential involvement in the Women's Ashes series with 50 off 28 balls as Southern Vipers retained the Charlotte Edwards Cup.

The Blaze, who were 53-4 in the 10th over when rain halted play on Saturday, managed to push their total to 114-8.

Wyatt and Maia Bouchier made the most of the powerplay fielding restrictions with an opening stand of 67 in reply.

Nadine de Klerk had Wyatt lbw in the 11th over, but Vipers finished the job on 118-3 with 34 balls to spare.

More follows.