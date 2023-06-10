Close menu

World Test Championship final: India's Virat Kohli stands between Australia and title

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer at The Oval

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments269

World Test Championship final, The Oval (day four of five):
Australia 469 (Head 163, Smith 121; Siraj 4-108) & 270-8 dec (Carey 66*; Jadeja 3-58)
India 296 (Rahane 89, Thakur 51; Cummins 3-83) & 164-3 (Kohli 44*)
Australia need seven wickets, India 280 runs
Scorecard

Australia are on course to be crowned world Test champions but must find a way past India's Virat Kohli if they are to win the final at The Oval.

Set a world record 444 to win, India reached 164-3 at the close on day four, with Kohli in imperious touch for his 44 not out and Ajinkya Rahane unbeaten on 20.

India earlier slipped to 91-3 after Cameron Green was controversially adjudged to have caught Shubman Gill and a stand of 51 between Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara ended with both falling for the addition of one run.

On a glorious evening, with India's passionate fans delighting at every addition to the scoreboard, Australia ended needing seven more wickets, India another 280 runs.

Australia earlier declared their second innings on 270-8 an hour after lunch, with wicketkeeper Alex Carey 66 not out.

There is a reserve day scheduled for Monday if time is lost to bad weather, but the forecast for Sunday suggests there will be ample time to determine the second world Test champions, after New Zealand two years ago.

If there is no time lost and the game is drawn on the fifth day, Australia and India will share the title.

Can King Kohli deny Australia?

Australia have form for being on the wrong end of epic run chases, both in this country and against India.

Four years ago they were stunned by Ben Stokes' heroics at Headingley and in 2021 Rishabh Pant inspired India to a famous chase in Brisbane that sealed a series win.

Realistically, India remain huge underdogs, but it is to their credit that they have kept the contest alive going into the final day, especially after Australia controlled most of the first two.

The India support that dominates much of The Oval grew in excitement during the Rohit-Pujara stand, only for belief to be punctured by the strikes of Nathan Lyon and Pat Cummins.

While there is Kohli, there is hope, and the former captain has the opportunity to add another chapter to his storied career by leading India to their first world title in any format since 2011.

But surely this task is beyond even the king of Indian cricket, and it will be Australia who begin the Ashes series on Friday as the world Test champions.

Lyon and Cummins strike crucial blows

One of the most concerning parts of the evening from an Australian point of view was how a previously devilish pitch appeared to have gone to sleep. With little happening, they successfully lobbied to have the ball replaced after just six overs.

Rohit and Gill had added 41 in only seven overs when Gill poked at Scott Boland and Green swooped to take the hotly-debated catch.

Undeterred, Rohit continued to pull with authority, while Pujara played with high-elbowed class.

But in off-spinner Lyon's first over, Rohit missed a sweep and a review could not reverse the on-field lbw decision. In the next over, Pujara tried to uppercut Cummins and feathered to Carey.

Kohli had faced only one ball on the arrival of Rahane, who did not field after being repeatedly struck on the hand while making 89 in the first innings.

With Rahane playing the supporting role, Kohli eased into his trademark mid-wicket clips and, by the end, their partnership was worth 71.

Debate over Green grab

Green has a reputation for superb gully catches - he took a blinder on Friday - but the controversy over this latest grab caused the biggest talking point over the day.

With lightning reactions, Green extended his left hand down to scoop the ball away from the turf. Gill stood his ground and TV umpire Richard Kettleborough was asked to examine replays.

When Kettleborough adjudged that Green had got fingers under the ball, the boos of India's fans turned to a chant of "cheat, cheat, cheat". Rohit slapped his pad with his bat as Gill dragged himself off.

Speaking to Test Match Special afterwards, Green said: "I know it looks a bit weird but I knew straight away I caught it." Gill, meanwhile, posted a close-up of the catch with a face-palm emoji on Twitter.external-link

It was not the first memorable moment Green had been involved in on Saturday. He was earlier bowled in bizarre fashion by left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja, trying to kick the ball away, only for it to deflect off his gloves on to the stumps.

That was part of some slow Australia progress in the morning session. From 123-4 overnight, they added 78 before lunch, with Marnus Labuschagne edging to first slip for 41.

Carey was positive after lunch, adding 93 in 20 overs with Starc, who made 41. When India took the second new ball, Starc edged to first slip and Cummins sliced to point, both off Mohammed Shami, and Australia declared.

'It was tough work' - reaction

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green, speaking to Test Match Special: "Obviously we are quite a few runs ahead and are in a good position. I am not sure the pitch has [flattened out], the ball has just got older, softer. It was tough work, one or two wickets and we probably think we are through.

"We always knew Virat Kohli, and Ajinkya Rahane batted beautifully in the first innings. We will hope to fight through and take it early tomorrow."

BBC cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew: "I still think Australia are in the ascendancy, this partnership for India is so crucial to give themselves a chance to think about winning."

Comments

Join the conversation

270 comments

  • Comment posted by Neville Javeri, today at 18:35

    Still looking at replays of the catch taken by green. I'll give him the benefit of the doubt given how quickly the ball carried to him but this is still an appalling decision by the TV umpire. What is he looking at?? Its clear the ball hit the turf and the ground helped the ball stay in the palm of the fielder.

    • Reply posted by No Conflict, today at 18:51

      No Conflict replied:
      I’m neutral and I thought it was out.

  • Comment posted by Dortmund, today at 18:17

    Green -"I knew I caught it straight away."
    Hayden talking about how he was sure it was caught because the Aussie fielders all seemed jubilant. What rubbish! It was clearly grounded, and you could see Green looking worried when the replays were shown, so how was he confident?

    • Reply posted by Anon, today at 18:28

      Anon replied:
      VAR to the aussie rescue, I mean only VAR could get that badly wrong unless they are claiming they could tell with absolute certainty so the bounce-catch stood

      grass-ias (not aussie, just think Green will be saying it a lot)

  • Comment posted by boating-voter, today at 18:20

    Kohli is a Marmite character - love him or hate him, he is an amazing player.
    On the pitch he exudes strutting arrogance, in interviews he seems approachable and articulate.
    This could be a career-defining innings for him. Tomorrow will be compelling whether you're watching, listening or on the live text.
    Test Cricket. Don'cha luvvit.

    • Reply posted by Dan, today at 18:21

      Dan replied:
      I’m pretty sure his career has been defined long before this knock

  • Comment posted by sumotartan, today at 18:29

    I’m sorry but what a stupid headline and how disrespectful to the rest of the team.Kohli hasnt performed in England in years and actually rahanes first innings score is the only thing that’s kept us in this game.there’s no doubt he has a big part to play but as do all the team. Kohli has only scored big once since 2019. Usual crap reporting

    • Reply posted by crick8, today at 18:40

      crick8 replied:
      Hundred per cent agree. Stefan s knows xxx all about cricket only headlines to make people read his c*rap.

  • Comment posted by Jka, today at 18:36

    Australia getting much better prep for the Ashes then we are 😅

    • Reply posted by HandOfBob, today at 18:51

      HandOfBob replied:
      Hopefully they'll arrive with more tired bodies as well.

  • Comment posted by CriticalPoint, today at 18:32

    280 needed on day 5. They got 330 on day 5 at the Gabba just a couple of years ago.

    I would love to see this match go close! Go on Kohli give it to those Aussies!

    • Reply posted by sumotartan, today at 18:36

      sumotartan replied:
      Only because they had pant and a set of youngsters with nothing to lose and more discipline. That day no sharma Kohli Rahul , amazing how much better they can play without them

  • Comment posted by Maruts123, today at 18:11

    Oh how we can do with Rishabh Pant. Nevertheless, what a cracking day 5 awaits for all cricket fans

    • Reply posted by Dan, today at 18:28

      Dan replied:
      Only got himself to blame for not being there. No doubt he will recover in time for the next pointless instalment of the IPL

  • Comment posted by BeardedDragon, today at 18:35

    As correctly stated on the radio, whatever happened to the benefit of the doubt? No way could the TV umpire see the ball off the ground throughout the catch. It was a disgraceful decision which may have ruined the match.

    • Reply posted by HandOfBob, today at 18:39

      HandOfBob replied:
      Could you please cry a little bit harder, please?

  • Comment posted by Govind75, today at 18:18

    Still not sure about that catch, but day 5 looks spicy.

    • Reply posted by Vikram, today at 18:21

      Vikram replied:
      fingers underneath...out

  • Comment posted by Tykesabroad, today at 18:21

    Freeze the frame at the right point and it’s clear the ball is grounded so a poor decision by the third umpire. It’s irrelevant to say the fingers are under the ball if the ball is grounded it’s not out.

    • Reply posted by Anon, today at 18:24

      Anon replied:
      don't need to, only need to be awake to see the ball moves upwards before he gets a grip on it - not that many will know about getting a grip!

      the whole '2d' smokescreen is just that, only a prize plum would try and tell if the ball is in contact with the ground

  • Comment posted by cooperman, today at 18:12

    That ball was grounded

    • Reply posted by Anon, today at 18:14

      Anon replied:
      he said grass-ias to the man in Stockley Park, yes that's VAR and I said it for a reason......

  • Comment posted by Anon, today at 18:35

    text commentary, 13.44 today

    Just to avoid any confusion, although there's a sixth day scheduled for this match - hence the reference at the top of this page - it is only a reserve day.
    That means it is there for making up time lost to weather interruptions in the match.

    It will not be used to keep playing until there's a winner, if one has not been crowned by the end of the fifth day.

    • Reply posted by Anon, today at 18:37

      Anon replied:
      sorry typo, 12.44 (but the rest is copy and paste, as much as would fit)

  • Comment posted by Northern Lights, today at 18:28

    Kohl’s who averages around 28 in the last theee years?

    No problem

    • Reply posted by Govind75, today at 18:36

      Govind75 replied:
      He’s had pretty good white ball form, perhaps that’s a sign of a good innings. Though I’m well aware that you cannot really compare white and red ball cricket.

  • Comment posted by whocares, today at 18:14

    Aussies are good - maybe even very good. But they're nowhere near as good as 2005. Eminently beatable.

    • Reply posted by Vikram, today at 18:17

      Vikram replied:
      England are nowhere near 2005 level ???

  • Comment posted by RKP80, today at 18:25

    What a fight back from team
    India, while Kohli is at the crease there is still hope.

    Against all the odds India are still in it and playing some decent cricket on a topsy turvy pitch.

    Once again Australia let themselves down, Green knew he grounded the catch but cummins choose to continue with his appeal rather than
    play to the spirit of the game!

    PS hats off to the crowd, some sore heads!

    • Reply posted by HandOfBob, today at 18:43

      HandOfBob replied:
      Same Kohli, who has done nothing for 4 years in tests?

      He'll be watching from the balcony before lunch tomorrow.

  • Comment posted by Sid123, today at 18:34

    Whatever you think about Kohli, he brings a passion to the game whether you like or not, its these kind of players that bring people to test matches

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 18:35

    It is not only Kohli Australia need to worry about BBC

  • Comment posted by Nicky, today at 18:21

    For the 'experts' here who were claiming after the first couple of days that the match won't even last till the weekend, best they follow some activity instead like perhaps tiddlywinks!

    • Reply posted by Diogeues, today at 18:40

      Diogeues replied:
      Let's not try and sound smart and knock people just because of a bit of hindsight. Just enjoy the cricket 👍

  • Comment posted by WurzelJ, today at 19:13

    Virat bhai - you can make it. 280 runs in a whole day is achievable. Best of luck to you and all of India.

  • Comment posted by Onlooker , today at 19:17

    Subman Gill wasnt out . There is no clear evidence that the fielder caught it cleanly . So benefit of doubt should have gone to Batsman.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

More Ashes content

Also in Sport