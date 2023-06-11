Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

England legend Anya Shrubsole began her playing career at Somerset where she made her first-team debut for the county aged 12

Ex-England bowler and World Cup winner Anya Shrubsole will retire from professional cricket after The Hundred.

The 31-year-old helped lead the Southern Vipers to victory in the Charlotte Edwards Cup and was named player of the match for her 2-24 with the ball.

"I'm going to play in The Hundred and then retire," she told BBC Sport.

"Half of my life has been spent playing cricket so when you give up it's never easy - but it's the right time."

Shrubsole, a key part of England's 2017 World Cup winning team, retired from international cricket in April last year.

She has continued to play for Berkshire County Cricket, Southern Vipers and Southern Brave in domestic competitions.

But the England legend admits after years of playing she is finding it hard to cope with the physical demands of the sport.

"It's hard to tell given the effortlessness with which I move around the field, but it hurts quite a lot to be perfectly honest.

"I've got a lot of life left to live and I'd like to be able to take the dogs out for a walk and things like that and not hurt.

"So from that point of view it's been really easy [coming to the decision to retire].

"I'll have a bit of a rest now, get myself in a good place to play in The Hundred and then that will be that."