Seamer Craig Miles has played 96 first-class matches, taking 334 wickets, but has struggled to break into Warwickshire's first XI this summer because of the strength of their bowling attack

Seamer Craig Miles has joined Durham on a red ball loan deal from Warwickshire.

The 28-year-old has played almost 100 first-class games and taken 334 wickets but he has yet to feature in a County Championship match this season.

He is due to arrive in Durham in time to play against Glamorgan on Sunday (11 June) and will be part of the squad that travels to Leicestershire at the end of the month.

Miles will continue to play for Birmingham Bears in the T20 Blast.

"Obviously I want to get into Warwickshire's County Championship side but it's been hard," Miles told the Bears' club website. external-link

"The guys are doing great stuff.

"(Chris) Rushworth is one of the division's leading wicket takers, (Chris) Woakes has been available, and with Hassan (Ali) coming in and Olly (Hannon-Dalby) doing what Olly does it's been difficult to break in.

"Hopefully I can put in a couple of good performances and come back to challenge for a place at Warwickshire."

Warwickshire first-team coach Mark Robinson believes Miles will make the most of his opportunity, which will see him help provide Durham with cover for Matthew Potts while he is on England duty in preparation for the Ashes, which starts at Edgbaston on Friday.

"This is a good opportunity for Milo to play a couple of red ball games and to bowl for longer spells," he said.

"Those opportunities have been limited here as several second XI games have been washed out.

"I'm sure he'll relish the opportunity to play and put some pressure on selection for a first-team slot here."