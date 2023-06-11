Kiran Carlson has scored 633 first-class runs including four centuries this season.

LV= County Championship Division Two, Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street (day one) Glamorgan 390 (92.5 overs): Carlson 162, Northeast 60; Miles 4-73, Raine 4-79 Durham 4-0 (1 over) Durham (3 pts) trail Glamorgan (3 pts) by 386 runs with all first-innings wickets standing Match scorecard

Glamorgan captain Kiran Carlson led from the front with 162 before his side fell away to 390 all out against Division Two leaders Durham.

Carlson's fourth century of the season took him to top of the Division Two run charts.

He added 168 for the fourth wicket with Sam Northeast (60).

Ben Raine (4-79) and Craig Miles (4-73) made the most of the new ball as the last six wickets fell for 50.

It was a fine fight-back by the Durham attack in the evening sunshine after Glamorgan looked set to dominate at 340-4.

Durham reached 4-0 in the last over, faced by night-watchman Stan McAlindon.

Durham gave a debut to Warwickshire paceman Miles on loan in the absence of Matty Potts, Brydon Carse and Paul Coughlin, while equally depleted Glamorgan handed a first Championship appearance in nearly five years to spinner Prem Sisodiya, a limited-overs specialist.

Durham came into the four-day game on the back of returning from Leicester in the early hours of Saturday morning, while Glamorgan's players had the marathon drive from South Wales on the only day between T20 and Championship.

Zain Ul Hassan and Andrew Salter formed a makeshift opening partnership for the visitors, adding 55 before Ul Hassan (24) lobbed a short ball back to Miles.

Colin Ingram, re-taking the number three slot from Marnus Labuschagne, was given out caught down leg-side off Bas de Leede and the Dutch seamer had Salter adjudged caught behind off a short ball for a fighting 43, including nine fours, in his next over.

At 89-3 at lunch, Durham had a marginal advantage, with the threat of occasional variable bounce.

But Carlson and Northeast settled in well in the afternoon sunshine with Carlson the more aggressive, always ready to take on the short ball.

Northeast played a valuable support role in a partnership of 168 for the fourth wicket, occupying most of the afternoon at four and a half runs an over, before a fine delivery from Miles won an lbw decision.

Carlson, who had been badly dropped at cover off de Leede on 67, took full advantage by reaching a rapid century off 127 balls just before tea, scoring 96 in the session.

He was put down again off Raine on 107 but pressed on adventurously with Billy Root, who progressed mostly in boundaries, hitting nine of them in his 45 before he played on to Raine with the first delivery from the new ball to make it 340-5.

That signalled the start of the collapse as Raine got rid of Chris Cooke (7) and Andy Gorvin (0) and Miles finally removed the weary Carlson after he had struck 20 fours and two sixes.

A further wicket apiece for Miles and Raine quickly wrapped up the innings after it had looked certain that the visitors would bat into day two.

Glamorgan captain Kiran Carlson told BBC Sport Wales:

"I'm definitely happy with the way I'm batting, I'm in some good rhythm in the four-day stuff so happy to get that score on the board.

"I'm not sure if the aggressive approach was a conscious thing or a bit of T20 coming in, but I had my game-plan, defend straight and score square (of the wicket).

"Durham bowled well and hit their straps with the second new ball, there were a few unplayable balls there but me, Sam and Bill took the bulk of the batting on after Zain and Salts started us off well.

"It was a weird wicket out there, there were periods where it went flat and periods where we were under pressure. There's definitely enough in there if you bowl in the right areas for long enough, there are enough balls to take 20 wickets."

Durham on-loan bowler Craig Miles told BBC Radio Newcastle:

"It's nice to pick up four wickets on a personal note and we battled back in the last session to get them all out for under 400.

"The new ball was key, Ben Raine bowled brilliantly and deserved wickets earlier than he did get them, he kept charging in and it was nice to take those wickets quickly at the end.

"The guys are happy with how we pulled it back, it's a pretty good pitch once the ball gets a bit softer so hopefully we can get up beyond their score.

"(The Durham approach) was in the last week or so, I hadn't been playing four-day cricket for Warwickshire. With Chris Woakes, Hasan Ali, Chris Rushworth and Ollie Hannon-Dalby it's been a tall order to get in so it's nice to come and play some red-ball cricket."