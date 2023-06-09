Close menu

World Test Championship final: India gain hope from fightback against Australia

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer at The Oval

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments110

World Test Championship final, The Oval (day three of five):
Australia 469 (Head 163, Smith 121; Siraj 4-108) & 123-4 (Labuschagne 41*; Jadeja 2-25)
India 296 (Rahane 89, Thakur 51; Cummins 3-83)
Australia lead by 296 runs
Scorecard

India gave themselves a glimmer of hope with a stirring fightback against Australia on day three of the World Test Championship final at The Oval.

Australia were reduced to 123-4 in their second innings, a lead of 296 on a pitch that is becoming increasingly difficult to bat on.

That India are still just about in the contest is thanks to a seventh-wicket stand of 109 between Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur, made after KS Bharat was bowled by the second delivery of the day.

Rahane, lbw to a no-ball on Thursday, was dropped on Friday as he compiled a classy 89. Australia twice dropped Thakur, who was also leg before off a Pat Cummins no-ball, as he scrapped to 51.

It eventually took a spectacular catch from Cameron Green to remove Rahane and India were bowled out for 296, a deficit of 173.

Australia then lost David Warner and Usman Khawaja to slip to 24-2, only for Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith to defy the bowling, pitch and raucous crowd with a partnership of 62.

Smith and Travis Head fell playing wild shots to the left-arm spin of Ravindra Jadeja, but Labuschagne stood firm on 41 not out, in the company of Green, unbeaten on seven.

And although the day belonged to India, Australia's lead on this pitch is significant and they remain favourites to be crowned world champions.

India show fight on captivating day

This was a captivating day of Test cricket, a ferocious arm-wrestle that belied the gap between the two teams in terms of the score.

The intensity was added to by the unpredictable, vipers nest of a pitch, and the excitable noise that greeted even the most minor Indian success.

There were shades of England's famous Headingley Ashes win of 2019 in the way Australia lost the plot during the Rahane-Thakur stand. Captain Cummins showed his frustration when he booted away the ball just before lunch.

India carried that momentum into their bowling. Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami were excellent with the new ball, all while Virat Kohli conducted the crowd from first slip.

They had an opening with Australia two down and the lead not beyond 200, only for the door to be shut by Labuschagne and Smith - a foreboding sight for England with the Ashes only a week away.

The late departures of Smith and Head were further reward for India's endeavour but, realistically, probably came too late to prevent a second successive World Test Championship final defeat.

Rahane and Thakur take fight to Australians

After India had added only one to their overnight 151-5, Scott Boland produced a nip-backer to splatter the stumps of Bharat and give the impression that Australia would hurry through the lower order.

But through bravery, luck and derring-do, Rahane and Thakur launched a thrilling fightback that rattled the Australians.

Between them, they were hit four times. Thakur was dropped by Khawaja on nought and Green on eight, while Rahane was missed by first slip Warner on 72 from a chance that wicketkeeper Alex Carey should have attempted. Like Rahane on Thursday, Thakur was given lbw only for replays to show Cummins over-stepped.

Amid the chaos, Rahane played graceful cover drives and pulled Cummins for six. Thakur favoured the cut in his third half-century in as many Test innings on this ground. Runs came at five an over.

It took a moment of athletic brilliance from Green to find the breakthrough. As Rahane pushed at Cummins, gully fielder Green flung his hulking frame to the right and grabbed the ball one-handed above his head.

From there, India lost their last four wickets for 35 runs, but the deficit was much smaller than it might have been from previous positions of 71-4 and 152-6.

Labuschagne halts India charge

It will not be lost on England that Warner and Khawaja, openers with a history of struggling in this country, both edged behind in loose fashion.

Labuschagne was trying to sleep at the time the Warner wicket fell, but had to be wide awake in a pulsating battle with Siraj when he was twice struck on the hand by deliveries that reared sharply.

Batting was devilishly difficult until the arrival of Smith, who clipped his first ball for three and hooked his second for four. Rotating the strike with intelligent running, Smith and Labuschagne took the sting from the situation and quietened the crowd.

The apparent passing of the the storm made Smith's wild hack at Jadeja all the more bewildering. Running down the pitch, Smith lost his shape and skied to point to depart for 34.

The skittish Head was exposed to a predictable barrage of short balls and Labuschagne continually had to guard against the uneven bounce, particularly when the ball was delivered from the Pavilion End.

Head was dropped over the rope on the leg-side boundary by Umesh Yadav, only to slap back to Jadeja two balls later, meaning Green had to join Labuschagne's watchful evening vigil.

'Funny things can happen' - reaction

Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne, speaking to TMS: "We have quite a formidable score already but you just never know. Any of their guys in Shubman, Kohli, Pujara, they can all be tough to dismiss.

"We have got to keep crawling along with our lead and take our scoring opportunities.

"We made a bit of a meal of it in the morning but I thought our bowlers were exceptional after lunch after we addressed that we were quite poor."

India batter Ajinkya Rahane, speaking to Sky Sports: "We were looking to get 320 or 330 but overall we had a good day. We bowled in partnerships and that was very important.

"Australia are slightly ahead of the game. For us what is important is to think about the moment and session by session. In the morning the first hour will be very crucial. We know funny things can happen."

Comments

Join the conversation

110 comments

  • Comment posted by Mrs Doubtfire, today at 18:22

    Game was over mid-way through the day yesterday. Don't write nonsense.

    • Reply posted by Olympian, today at 18:29

      Olympian replied:
      Quite right. Shemilt normally doesn’t make any sense. This article is no different.

  • Comment posted by saucepan with lid, today at 18:09

    "India have hope"

    Come on don't be silly. In all probability Aus already have enough.

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 18:17

      Turtle replied:
      Remember that Ravindra Jadeja scores ten off the last two to win the IPL final for CSK - with him in the team there is always hope.

  • Comment posted by Dylan , today at 18:12

    They really don't

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 18:59

      Turtle replied:
      Rahane building on his amazing IPL performance is going to get India home!

  • Comment posted by Cricket Fan, today at 18:17

    To be honest Australia are likely to win the game. For India to win, they need some extraordinary performance from their batters.

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 18:19

      Turtle replied:
      India need to embrace Bazball in the chase and they may have a chance.

      It's a shame Pant in injured as this is his type of stage.

  • Comment posted by 131 not out, today at 18:48

    A solution to the poor over rates could be to remove a fielder. For every over not bowled in a session, 1 fielder will be removed from the field for a ¼ hour in the next session.
    A 6 over deficit in a session could result in one man missing for 1 ½ hours or 3 men missing for ½ an hour. 
    India could start tomorrow with only 8 men for an hour to overcome a 12 over deficit. That'll focus the minds!

    • Reply posted by dunc brownley, today at 18:54

      dunc brownley replied:
      Plenty hand posted ideas but will the ICC do anything about it, probably not.

      We know any Test in England is sold out for the first 3 days at least so they know the money be coming in for the ECB which some goes to the ICC.

      If the quality is there in a Test then may deflect from the over shortage.

      Aussie's may not need the full overs in a day to see if India anyway.

  • Comment posted by slayer, today at 18:42

    India are still well behind in this game.

  • Comment posted by JackOfNewbury, today at 18:36

    Not sure why the officials put up with Steve Smith's antics - a fan in a red shirt 130 yards away? Tell Smith to get over it and get on with the game

  • Comment posted by BazBall, today at 18:17

    2 Hopes… Bob & No

  • Comment posted by milanfan, today at 18:57

    Ind have no chance of winning this test championship. The damage was done in their 1st inns when most of their recognised batters were out for moderate scores. Aus will be test champions over the weekend and deservedly so.
    Aus look strong for their forthcoming Ashes tour.

  • Comment posted by Rankles, today at 18:41

    A very, very, very remote chance

  • Comment posted by Shak, today at 18:15

    England need to be careful applying their approach to Australia or it could be a very one-sided Ashes.

    On a separate note, Steve Smith does have some bizarre idiosyncrasies.

    • Reply posted by tonypugh, today at 18:33

      tonypugh replied:
      One of which is fans in red shirts! I hope every England supporter turns up for The Ashes series wearing a red shirt.

  • Comment posted by Mr FortyTwo, today at 19:00

    If India can get them out for another 70 and get a decent start they will have a chance. Generally, in test cricket, times are changing and chasing 400 is more and more possible if there is no time pressure.

  • Comment posted by Terence, today at 18:54

    If i was as English cricketing supporter,i'll be worried. Worried that it's Aus's first game on Englisg soil & they have hit the ground running. They can only progress. Ominous!!

    • Reply posted by Mr FortyTwo, today at 19:10

      Mr FortyTwo replied:
      Hazlewood is out injured. Starc was all over the place when he bowled. Lyon will be cannon fodder. Their bowling is massively reliant on Cummins/Boland. India weren't at the races on the first two days. England will be.

  • Comment posted by TommyAtkins3114, today at 18:16

    With the ball moving around like that, both for the seamers & spinners?! You must be kidding!

  • Comment posted by Salgoud, today at 18:37

    Do people have to keep on about idiotic Bazball? You can't slog against this Aussie attack. Forget it because it isn't going to happen in the Ashes.

    • Reply posted by theoracleofdelphi, today at 19:19

      theoracleofdelphi replied:
      If you think Bazball is “Slogging” then I’m afraid you just expose your poor understanding of the game. Bazball is about being ultra positive and trying to put pressure on the opposition. Nothing to do with agricultural batting.

  • Comment posted by Party holding duplicitous tory hypocrite, today at 19:05

    Funnily enough, it’s the same “contributors” here writing off India that poured scorn on England after the third day of each of their 11 wins / 13 tests.

    England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 5 Australia 0

  • Comment posted by dunc brownley, today at 18:39

    Think the Aussie's have been taking lessons of us .... Have a team on the ropes then let them get 140+ runs for the last 4 wickets.

    Still the upper hand lies with the Aussie's though .

  • Comment posted by Mohammed, today at 19:08

    Kohli has a double century in him and loves batting against Australia.

  • Comment posted by USER No-1, today at 19:18

    If this match ends in a draw, this will be due to slow play.

  • Comment posted by SCJ, today at 19:19

    This is PROPER cricket !! Just gives the lie to any notion that 20/20 on the 100 are anything other than training sessions or 'beer' matches

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

More Ashes content

Also in Sport