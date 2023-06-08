Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Former Somerset and Glamorgan seamer Marchant de Lange has 345 first-class wickets

Gloucestershire fast bowler Marchant de Lange has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a thigh injury.

The South African, 32, underwent surgery on Tuesday after he picked up the injury in the T20 Blast.

De Lange joined the county from Somerset at the end of last season and took six wickets in four rain-affected County Championship games.

"We're all hugely disappointed for Marchant," performance director Steve Snell said.

"Marchant has made a significant impact both on and off the field since his arrival, and we're going to do everything we can to ensure he is back out on the pitch as soon as possible."