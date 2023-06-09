Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Six ex-Yorkshire players were found to have used racist language, stemming from claims made by Azeem Rafiq

Yorkshire County Cricket Club has signed the Muslim Athlete Charter to "demonstrate its commitment to equity, and diversity and inclusion for all".

The pledge recognises "the needs of Muslim cricketers, fans and staff" and is part of their focus "on delivering equity and diversity at all levels".

The club is seeking to move on from the Azeem Rafiq racism scandal.

Yorkshire admitted four amended charges stemming from Rafiq's claims and will be given their sanctions in late June.

Yorkshire chief executive Stephen Vaughan said signing the charter is "an important and positive step".

The club added it is the start of the county being fully accredited with the Nujum Sports Athlete Charter and that all Yorkshire CCC and Northern Diamonds coaches and players have taken part in an educational workshop.

"It is integral to supporting the work we already do in building a sport that is equal for all," said Vaughan.

"By understanding the faith and cultural needs of our Muslim players, staff and fans, we can help to create an open and inclusive environment where everyone feels valued and appreciated.

"We would encourage all our Leagues and Clubs to find out more about the Muslim Athlete Charter and to seek to adopt its principles.

"The signing of the Muslim Athlete Charter is one of many initiatives Yorkshire Cricket is committed to in order to support equity, diversity and inclusion in all areas of the club and reflect Yorkshire's rich and vibrant community."

Ebadur Rahman, the chief executive officer for Nujum Sports, said: "On signing the charter, Yorkshire Cricket is joining a positive movement of solidarity, equality and recognition of the contribution Muslims make in their respective clubs and teams.

"Nujum is here to support professional clubs and their players to contribute positively to their equality and diversity agenda.

"We are here to help them aspire to be even more inclusive and build on the passion and love we have four our respective clubs, players and fans."

Six ex-Yorkshire players found to have used racist language at Yorkshire were sanctioned with fines and bans by the Cricket Discipline Commission last month.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan was cleared "on the balance of probabilities" by the panel of using racist language towards Rafiq.

The sanctions resulting from Yorkshire's four charges from the England and Wales Cricket Board will be discussed at a hearing on 27 June.