Close menu

The Ashes: Moeen Ali added to England squad after Jack Leach injury

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments100

England's Moeen Ali walks off after being dismissed against India
Moeen Ali last played a Test, and any red-ball cricket, in September 2021
Men's Ashes 2023 - first Test
Venue: Edgbaston Dates: 16-20 June
Coverage: Live text commentary and in-play video clips on the BBC Sport website & app, plus BBC Test Match Special on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra. Daily Today at the Test highlights on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer from 19:00 BST.

All-rounder Moeen Ali has come out of Test retirement to join the England squad for the first two of the five Ashes Tests against Australia.

Moeen replaces spinner Jack Leach, who misses the series after suffering a stress fracture in his back.

He reversed his decision after being approached by England captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum.

The 35-year-old said he found the Test format "really difficult to get into" when he retired in September 2021.

Rob Key, managing director of England men's cricket, said: "We reached out to Mo early this week about returning to Test cricket. Having had a couple of days to reflect, Mo is excited to join the squad and play Test cricket again. His vast experience, along with his all-round ability, will benefit our Ashes campaign.

"We wish Mo and the rest of the squad well for the Ashes campaign."

Moeen, who will turn 36 during the first Test at Edgbaston, has played 64 Tests for England, scoring 2,914 runs and taking 195 wickets.

The off-spinner has a mixed record against Australia, taking 20 wickets in 11 Tests, at an average of 64.65, and scoring 476 runs, at 25.05.

Moeen may come straight into the team for Leach, and will add depth to England's batting, with him likely to bat at eight.

Stokes and McCullum also have the option of going with an all-pace attack for Edgbaston, with the Test beginning on 16 June.

Short presentational grey line

England squad for first two Ashes Tests: Ben Stokes (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Short presentational grey line

'Short lived but demonstrates seriousness of situation' - analysis

Jonathan Agnew, BBC cricket correspondent

It demonstrates the seriousness of the situation that England have reached out to a player that hasn't appeared in first-class cricket for two years.

He's committed to franchise cricket. Moeen will be part of England's World Cup squad in the autumn but any return to the Test squad seems short-lived.

This is the situation that England find themselves in and Moeen's return must dent the hopes of Surrey's Will Jacks, Hampshire's Liam Dawson and Leicestershire's Rehan Ahmed.

It also suggests that Moeen, who will strengthen the batting, will play at Edgbaston with England reluctant to go into the game with an unbalanced four-man pace attack.

Comments

Join the conversation

100 comments

  • Comment posted by Lt Pigeon, today at 08:36

    I have a lot of respect for Moeen for making this decision. He probably knows that if England lose a game he'll be first in line to be scapegoated by many, but he's answered the call anyway. I hope he does well, and that his choice is rewarded with a series victory.

    • Reply posted by hohum, today at 09:07

      hohum replied:
      Hasnt played red ball cricket for over 2 years ...its a gamble

  • Comment posted by Will, today at 08:39

    If he's England's best available spinner then it's right that he's offered the chance.
    Fair play to him for taking it as this could end up defining his test match legacy.

  • Comment posted by ashtongatejim, today at 08:44

    This is The Ashes. It's about picking the very best team to win - it is not the time to try and bed in future talent (unless they're also the best we have right now). I think Moeen's experience and his ability with the bat are the things that make him an appealing choice.

    • Reply posted by ps, today at 09:00

      ps replied:
      Breaking news.........England have just put a call in to Geoffrey Boycott to see if he's available to open the batting. He stays around longer than the Mother In Law.

  • Comment posted by Cymraes27, today at 08:40

    Would've preferred Ahmed get a baptism of fire since he is currently the future spinner in the team, but wish Mo all the best. Hopefully he isn't mistreated this time and can bag himself a handful of wickets and runs!

    • Reply posted by freddbloggs, today at 08:55

      freddbloggs replied:
      I think it's very sensible not to pick him TBH. The pressure he would've been under would have been immense given the history with Shane Warne etc. If he was to get smashed to all parts by the Aussies (who play leg spin pretty well) it could have ruined his confidence and set him back immeasurably.

  • Comment posted by Stu, today at 08:49

    In Leach's absence and Rashid's inability to play longer format matches, Moeen is probably our best bet, but it does suggest we are in a bad place re. spinners going forward. ECB's insistence that CC is mainly played in Spring/Autumn rather than the Summer is a root cause in my opinion.
    I sincerely hope Ahmed gets an Ashes TM (maybe Oval) as he is our best prospect.

    • Reply posted by is, today at 08:55

      is replied:
      Agreed mate-surely the "bazball" approach to Test Cricket( which i love) can be applied to bowling?-call it "Bazbowl!-how many fast/fast medium bowlers have we capped over the last few years ,quite a few,yet reluctant to give exciting spinners a crack-i just hope Ahmed gets his chance sooner rather than later-still hope Moen does well of course

  • Comment posted by Curt, today at 08:38

    I would have thought that the Stokes/ McCullum version of test cricket will really suit him. Shame for the new guys, but they may get an opportunity later in the series, especially if England can take the first match.

  • Comment posted by lappers, today at 08:37

    Let’s hope he’s a success!

  • Comment posted by Webby, today at 08:41

    His batting is no longer up to scratch unfortunately, but is more likely to hold up an end unlike Leach if the going gets tough. So not the worst decision, but would have preferred someone who is actively playing red ball cricket to have been given a go.

  • Comment posted by Getcher Handsoff, today at 08:40

    The beard that's feared. Come on!

  • Comment posted by me who knows you know, today at 08:44

    Obviously wish him well but i doubt the Aussies will be losing any sleep.

  • Comment posted by dier - 1558, today at 08:58

    What does that say to young and up coming bowlers, especially Ahmed.

    • Reply posted by Rob, today at 09:02

      Rob replied:
      It says that you aren't good enough..yet. How it should be

  • Comment posted by david, today at 08:50

    Brilliant news. Thankyou Moeen 😊

  • Comment posted by Paul Gibbs, today at 08:36

    I would have preferred to see Will Jacks called up rather than a player that gave up Test Cricket.

  • Comment posted by Brettus, today at 08:52

    Well done Moeen for stepping up when you’re called on.
    Hope you have a great series. And Eng win those Ashes back.

  • Comment posted by Suttie the Footie, today at 08:44

    The county championship means nothing. What are we going to do after the old men have gone

  • Comment posted by jwm31, today at 08:48

    I think this is the brave but sensible selection. If he is awful everyone will get stick in the media, if he does well it will be short termist and hide England’s problems. Agree that Ahmed is the future but too often England’s future spinner has taken a set back when being picked too early.

  • Comment posted by Beauranger, today at 08:41

    The Aussies will probably target him to hit him out of the attack. Let’s hope it works out..

  • Comment posted by AHugeSportFan, today at 08:39

    I can see him doing fitting well in this team

  • Comment posted by towerofbabble, today at 08:50

    I do wonder why the selectors are not able to show the same degree of confidence in appointing new bowlers that they seem to have when bringing new talent into the batting line-up.

    • Reply posted by daveyo, today at 08:56

      daveyo replied:
      Some real Middlesex duffers were given caps over the years.. and it's a long list.

  • Comment posted by alice , today at 08:36

    Great news! Good luck Moeen, I wouldn’t fancy being an Aussie left-hander with the Beard that’s Fear’d ripping them past the outside edge

    • Reply posted by Caleb , today at 08:40

      Caleb replied:
      He's going to need luck cause he's got nothing else going for him. He just can't take wickets against the Aussies

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

More Ashes content

Also in Sport