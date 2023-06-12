'You've got to have fun' - Stokes on England's attitude going into Ashes

Few captains have triggered such a seismic shift in their team's fortunes as Ben Stokes.

England had one win from 17 Tests when he took over in April 2022, but have since won 11 from 13.

Stokes, 32, has formed a remarkable partnership with head coach Brendon McCullum, and says making the game as "much fun as you can" has been key to the turnaround.

After home series wins against New Zealand and South Africa, a historic win in Pakistan and a 1-1 draw in New Zealand, it is the highly-anticipated Ashes that awaits.

Australia, themselves searching for a first series win in England since 2001, go into it as Test world champions after impressively beating India by 209 runs at The Oval.

Stokes spoke to BBC Test Match Special's Isa Guha about his views on captaincy, team culture and the challenge of facing Australia.

'Something that has always been in me'

Stokes was previously vice-captain under Joe Root, who led the side from 2017 to 2022, and said not changing his approach to the game has been crucial in his leadership.

"Even before getting together as a Test team for the first time with me as captain, there was one simple thing I said I had to be doing and that was being completely true to myself," said Stokes.

"I had to stay true to how I've gone about things as a player, and do them as a captain. I had 85 or 86 games before I got made captain, and the guys that I've played with knew me as a person and a player.

"So if I became captain and started doing things completely differently to what they knew me for, it would raise a few eyebrows."

Despite the excitement surrounding the upcoming Ashes, Stokes said the team's process and mindset will always come before results.

"Before a series, I always go back to a little list and bottom of the list is results," he said.

"If we stick to everything and do everything that is on the list above that, the result will take care of itself."

He missed the 2017-18 Ashes in Australia following an incident at a Bristol nightclub, before he was found not guilty of affray in September 2018.

After his return to the side, Stokes was awarded BBC Sports Personality of the Year in 2019 for his heroics in England's World Cup final victory and his match-winning century against Australia at Headingley in the Ashes.

In July 2021, Stokes took a mental health break from cricket. Stokes added his experiences on and off the field help him build relationships with his players.

"I have obviously been through a fair amount," he said.

"That allows me to be relatable to loads of different people. Being in situations in a game or off the field situations, I just feel like I can be quite relatable to people if they've ever got an issue."

Stokes hit 135 not out to rescue an astonishing victory for England at Headingley in their most recent home Ashes series

'Everything we do is with a smile on our face'

During his side's stunning run of form, playing with a style that is the talk of world cricket, Stokes' approach to team culture has been simple: it is all about having fun.

"Make it as fun as you can," he said.

"Make sure everything we do is a good time, whether on or off the field.

"Baz [McCullum] has been incredible at that. He has been the main advocate of making sure we stick to that regardless of what is going on in competition.

"We are lucky he has not been long done playing cricket because in the last part of his career he can look back and say it was an incredible time. He says he wishes he had that mindset when he first started out."

Stokes added that communication is vital to him, as well as creating an environment where every individual feels welcome and accepted.

"You have to create a place where every individual feels comfortable and safe in being the person that they are and not feeling like they have to put on a face to fit in," he said.

"In a team sport, you've got so many different people in the dressing room, you've got to understand that you're going to have different characters and personalities.

"That is a great thing because if you bring all those things together and accept that, and accept people for what they are, then it is going to be a place where people can thrive."

'We know Australia's threat'

Rightly or wrongly, England captains are often judged on their Ashes records, but Stokes is not dwelling on his opposition.

When asked if Australia are the ultimate challenge, Stokes replied: "No. It is another challenge.

"We know the threat that Australia pose, no matter who they are playing against, they are a very good team but we've found something that works and has been successful. That doesn't change with the opposition."

Stokes added he has respect for Australia's side but his approach will not be changing.

"Nothing is going to change because we've had unbelievable success with it," he said.

"If we were to change anything from the last 12 months because we find ourselves in an Ashes series, then anything from the last 12 months will have been completely pointless."