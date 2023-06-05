Close menu

Moeen Ali considering England approach to replace Jack Leach for Ashes

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer

Moeen Ali
Moeen won the Indian Premier League last month with Chennai Super Kings

Moeen Ali is considering an approach from England to come out of Test retirement to play in the Ashes as a replacement for the injured Jack Leach.

BBC Sport understands Moeen, 35, was called by captain Ben Stokes after fellow spinner Leach was ruled out.

Moeen, 35, played 64 Tests before retiring prior to the last Ashes series in Australia in 2021.

If he decides to accept England's call, he would join the squad for the first Test at Edgbaston on 16 June.

Left-armer Leach, 31, was ruled out of the five-Test series on Sunday after a scan revealed a stress fracture in his back.

It is a significant blow to England. Leach is the only bowler to have played in all 13 Tests since captain Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum took charge last summer.

He looked set to play a significant role in the attack with doubts lingering over all-rounder Stokes' fitness to bowl.

Without him, England were left with a dearth of options. Leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed played one Test in the winter, but is just 18 years old, while Surrey's Will Jacks has two caps, but batting is a stronger suit than his off-spin. Leg-spinner Matt Parkinson cannot get in Lancashire's team and Liam Dawson has been out of Test cricket for six years.

Moeen, though, would be an ideal replacement - there is argument to suggest he is still the premier spinner in England, even is he has not played a red-ball game since his last Test in September 2021.

He has taken 195 Test wickets - only two England spinners have taken more - and his five hundreds would bring runs to the lower-order.

The Warwickshire man has previously rowed back from making a Test return. Last summer he said he was "unretired", only to opt against a place on the tour of Pakistan in December.

Moeen remains part of the England limited-overs set-up and was in the team that won the T20 World Cup in November.

Even if Moeen does decide to join the squad, one option for England in the first Test could be to field an all-pace attack, supplemented by Joe Root's part-time off-spin.

However, England have not won an Ashes Test without a frontline spinner in their side since 2001.

Comments

Join the conversation

114 comments

  • Comment posted by veekay1, today at 20:47

    In my mind Mo is already a legend.

    If he returns fantastic.

    If he doesn't he will remain a legend.

    If he returns and it doesn't work he will remain a legend.

    • Reply posted by bbcwatcher, today at 20:50

      bbcwatcher replied:
      Amazing t20 and odi player and our best test spinner.

  • Comment posted by Stoney, today at 20:43

    Definitely my first choice replacement but, it also shows how poor the depth of English spin bowling is.

    • Reply posted by Cinamonraisenwolf, today at 20:45

      Cinamonraisenwolf replied:
      Shows how much responsibility rested on Leachs shoulders.

  • Comment posted by GJN, today at 20:44

    If it’s good enough for Stokes it’s good enough for me. Can’t do wrong the lad!

    • Reply posted by bbcwatcher, today at 20:47

      bbcwatcher replied:
      Agreed!

  • Comment posted by Slippin Jimmy, today at 20:50

    Makes sense for loads of reasons, not least because sadly there are really no other credible alternatives.

    • Reply posted by Party holding duplicitous tory hypocrite, today at 20:52

      Party holding duplicitous tory hypocrite replied:
      that in itself, is no reason

  • Comment posted by Cinamonraisenwolf, today at 20:43

    England could really do with Moeen's help.

    • Reply posted by bbcwatcher, today at 20:48

      bbcwatcher replied:
      Don't get the dislikes someone like Will Jacks or Rehan Ahmed would be awful.

  • Comment posted by milanfan, today at 20:51

    If Ali decides to turn down Eng and stay retired from test match cricket then that would be the right decision. If Ali decides to return to test match cricket then he will not do that well because he has little preparation time. Eng are better off selecting Ahmed.

  • Comment posted by DermotC, today at 20:48

    Come and join the fun Moeen. You’ll fit right into this style of play. Maybe this is all destiny for him to bow out and retire from test cricket in a winning ashes team ;o)

  • Comment posted by cut away cut away 44, today at 20:45

    Moeen is great but we’re past this surely and should look forward especially with a pick like Rehan Ahmed.

    • Reply posted by Cinamonraisenwolf, today at 20:47

      Cinamonraisenwolf replied:
      Yes.

  • Comment posted by lake district, today at 20:59

    i think id take a gamble with this one , with the way england play i think it will open up alis batting more and when ali gets going he can be very damageing and quickly knock up the runs i feel ali has not had that freedom with the bat in test match cricket. also his bowling figures are reasonable as long as he can holdup one end . its a risk i think id take.

  • Comment posted by Shaandaar service, today at 20:46

    Imagine how good England's team could potentially be now if they properly thought about it:
    1. Jonny Bairstow (for Crawley)
    2. Ben Duckett
    3. Ollie Pope
    4. Joe Root
    5. Harry Brook
    6. Ben Foakes
    7. Ben Stokes (C)
    8. Moeen Ali (for Leach)
    9. Stuart Broad
    10. Ollie Robinson
    11. James Anderson

    • Reply posted by Cinamonraisenwolf, today at 20:47

      Cinamonraisenwolf replied:
      You read my mind!

  • Comment posted by Party holding duplicitous tory hypocrite, today at 20:45

    Big mistake, major step backwards.

    Mo was good years ago, but not now.

    Hope they don't pick him or a n other tweaker for Edgbaston, which v rarely favours spin.

    • Reply posted by bbcwatcher, today at 20:47

      bbcwatcher replied:
      He is in for his batting as much as his bowling I reckon.

  • Comment posted by Cinamonraisenwolf, today at 20:48

    If Moeen bats well then it justifys the choice.

    • Reply posted by Cinamonraisenwolf, today at 20:49

      Cinamonraisenwolf replied:
      Although he averages just 28.3 with the bat in tests....

  • Comment posted by SteveT, today at 20:55

    Ahmed has the chutzpah to be a superstar, and is the future, if you are good enough, you’re old enough. Who Dares Wins

    • Reply posted by McTavishOla, today at 21:07

      McTavishOla replied:
      i'm in that camp Steve, what has the Entertaining business of Baz and Ben got to lose letting the kid loose, whoever comes in as a spinner the Aussies are gonna go after them, so throw him in, he's got a wrong 'un to make Shane Warne purrr

  • Comment posted by Stephen Green, today at 20:46

    Yes, yes, yes. Seems only logical decision. More than useful spinner and holds the lower order together especially given it looks like we will be carrying Stokes for the whole series (another Brearley masterstroke) perhaps?

    • Reply posted by bbcwatcher, today at 20:50

      bbcwatcher replied:
      I think perhaps they will play four seamers.

  • Comment posted by Rickla1313, today at 20:47

    I feel sad for Leach, but Moeen would be a better bowler, better batsman and better fielder.

  • Comment posted by Party holding duplicitous tory hypocrite, today at 20:51

    11 Ashes tests.

    20 wkts @ 65
    3.85 rpo

    🤦

  • Comment posted by vanlargertop, today at 20:53

    It’s written in the stars. Bring back Mo!

  • Comment posted by bhardie, today at 20:46

    Moeen is the best English qualified spinner at the moment, so this is a no- brainer.

    • Reply posted by ian33, today at 20:50

      ian33 replied:
      No he crap

  • Comment posted by James, today at 21:03

    This is Moeen who can't/won't bowl anymore in white ball cricket for England

    And it didn't sound like a physical problem when it was explained

    I can't see this working - give it to someone who wants to bowl at least

  • Comment posted by jamois, today at 20:45

    The least of all evils. I trust Stokes will give him a clear plan on what he requires, however I doubt the Aussies will be shaking in their boots.

    • Reply posted by bbcwatcher, today at 20:49

      bbcwatcher replied:
      I doubt they will as confident as they were with Leach last ashes!

