Michael Neser had left Glamorgan to take part in a national team training camp, but is now officially part of the Australia squad

Glamorgan could move to replace Michael Neser after the paceman was officially called into the Australia squad to face India in the World Test Championship.

Neser has replaced Josh Hazlewood and is likely to remain with the tourists for the Ashes series against England.

Australian leg-spinner Peter Hatzoglou will stay with Glamorgan in the short term for the T20 Blast.

But Glamorgan may be without a second overseas player for the Championship match at Durham on Sunday, 11 June.

The Welsh county will probably now have to implement plans to replace Neser for the remainder of the season, particularly with eight Championship matches remaining.

Hatzoglu has not previously played first-class cricket.

Hazlewood has an Achilles problem and will not be risked against India in the one-off Test starting on Wednesday.

Whether Neser plays against India depends on whether Australia go for three or four fast bowlers.

He has claimed 19 wickets for Glamorgan in five Championship games, including a career-best 7-32 against Yorkshire, and also hit a first county century against Sussex.