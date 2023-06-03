Close menu

Ben Stokes: England captain 'on course' to bowl in first Ashes Test

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer at Lord's

Ben Stokes says he is "definitely on course" to bowl in the first Ashes Test against Australia at Edgbaston.

The England captain did not bowl in England's 10-wicket win against Ireland at Lord's as he manages a persistent problem with his left knee.

But Stokes, who turns 32 on Sunday, did bowl for the first time in four weeks before play on Saturday.

"Bowling in the warm-up was a first step," said Stokes. "I'm happy, so I'll keep building it up before Edgbaston."

The first Test in the five-match series against Australia begins on 16 June.

"I am definitely on course to bowl in the first Test," Stokes told Test Match Special.

Stokes also did not play a part with the ball in England's previous Test, a defeat by New Zealand in Wellington in February.

He subsequently played only two matches for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League, sending down just one over.

At Lord's against the Irish, he became the first captain in the history of Test cricket to preside over a victory without batting, bowling or keeping wicket.

He was also in visible discomfort when he took a catch to dismiss Curtis Campher off the bowling of Joe Root.

"It was never my intention to bowl in this game," he said. "I landed awkwardly when I took that catch and twisted in a strange way, but it was fine."

Stokes also dismissed any suggestion he would not play in the Ashes if he is unable to bowl, saying "it's not something we've even spoken about".

England finally wrapped up victory after tea on the third day, following a spirited Irish fightback.

When the visitors lost their sixth second-innings wicket, effectively a seventh because of an injury to James McCollum, they were still 190 runs adrift of making England bat again.

But number eight Andrew McBrine made a classy unbeaten 86 and number nine Mark Adair a thumping 88 to at least push Ireland into the lead.

England eventually needed 11, scored by Zak Crawley in just four balls, to give Stokes' side their 11th win in 13 Tests.

They will now look to win back the Ashes for the first time since 2018. Australia have won two and drawn one of the past three series, but have not won in the UK since 2001.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan said Stokes' captaincy is "worth its weight in gold", but it is "so important" the skipper is able to bowl against the Australians.

"It's not just the impact he can have in terms of his bowling but the rest that it allows for the rest of the attack," said Vaughan.

This summer's series is perhaps the most eagerly anticipated Ashes contest in this country since Vaughan famously led England to victory in the epic series of 2005.

The biggest source of intrigue comes from England's ultra-aggressive style of batting going up against an Australian bowling attack that is arguably the best in the world.

"It's the Ashes, it's drama," added Vaughan. "England have played a brand of cricket that makes us desperate to see how this batting line-up goes against an Australian attack that has got pace, skill and variation."

Stokes, who will lead England in an Ashes series for the first time, said: "It would be wrong for me to say we're not excited because Ashes series are a bigger occasion.

"We'll go out there and try to do what we have been doing for the past year."

  • Comment posted by Jimothy Taverns, today at 23:41

    Hoping for an England win in the ashes.
    Sorry for all the HYS England fans who want them to fail.

  • Comment posted by NUTS, today at 23:35

    I said last week that Stokes was a luxury and after today most people seem to be saying the same. We don’t need an unfit Stokes and against Australia better to pick an extra bowler rather than struggle with four + Root. It’s the usual English taking passengers to the World Cup syndrome. Be ruthless if you want a winning team! In the long run it’s best for everyone.

  • Comment posted by bmxkid, today at 23:12

    What a golden Summer it will be for the Aussies and their fans a WTC win then an Ashes win! Lovely stuff

  • Comment posted by MarkC, today at 22:56

    First time in Ashes history I feel sorry for the Aussies. They do not know what is facing them. Huzzah!!

  • Comment posted by bmxkid, today at 22:35

    I think the Aussies will have retired most of this English team by the end of the Summer. Green seamers or flat tracks doesn’t matter the Aussies are a far superior team in all departments. Stats will back this up.

  • Comment posted by splendidsparrow, today at 22:33

    Stokes should take a break from cricket and get his knee fixed. Playing on a damaged knee is a great disservice to England.

    Someone should take him aside and tell him to smarten up.

  • Comment posted by sosoomii, today at 22:23

    I really hope England do well in the Ashes but if they don’t I think there will a few questions to answer around their preparation.

  • Comment posted by Stephen Green, today at 22:22

    Bit confused by everything at the moment. Stokes clearly not fit, why did England not bat on and give Brook and Bairstow time in the middle and after what the Irish guys did to Leach today Australia will bater him out of the attack! Reality check incoming!

  • Comment posted by iggy1987, today at 22:17

    Rocky has been injured for years on & off
    ECC have so many injured bowlers Archer Stone Wood Robinson Anderson & Rocky and with a 5 test series against on the best test sides it does not look good
    If rocky cant bowl why is he in the team there are plenty of better bats around & he may just limp out of the series and opt to follow the money and play 22020 in the many franchise leagues

  • Comment posted by prholbrook, today at 22:05

    Think someone is confusing bowling at cricket with lawn bowls

  • Comment posted by VeniVediVocali, today at 22:02

    All the best to Stokes, I hope he recovers well. He is a fantastic player and captain, and I hope he is match fit and able to bowl. I'm sure he knows if he is not fit he cannot play and even if he isn't able to play a single match of the Ashes, he would still be very much part of the Team's success.

  • Comment posted by julzyboy, today at 21:59

    If Stokes can't bowl, he still plays just for his captaincy. Brearley hardly made runs but was invaluable as skipper. But who do you drop to fit in a fourth seamer. ZC to make way which means Pope or Joe opens.
    Duckett
    Pope
    Root
    Brook
    Stokes
    YJB
    Woakes
    Broad or Wood
    Robinson
    Leach
    Anderson

    • Reply posted by mrnoneofyourbusiness, today at 22:19

      mrnoneofyourbusiness replied:
      Hard to imagine a more unbalanced team. When does Duckett ever take first ball? When has Pope ever opened? Why would you move him from three when he's doing so well there? Root wants to bat at four. Why move him to three? Stokes wants to bat at six. Why move him to five?

  • Comment posted by xspy7yie, today at 21:56

    Stokes looks about as likely to bowl in the ashes as I do retiring this week,40 in October

    • Reply posted by Will Hay, today at 22:02

      Will Hay replied:
      That's quite old in the modern era. Have you thought about cashing-in a couple of pension pots, doing a little charity work of an afternoon and wintering in St Moritz?

  • Comment posted by Dr Foxtrot, today at 21:50

    The sensible money is on Australia.

  • Comment posted by Haway The Lads, today at 21:38

    Duckett
    Crawley
    Pope
    Root o
    Brook
    Stokes c
    Bairstow wk
    Robinson o
    Broad o
    Potts o
    Tongue o

    • Reply posted by Will Hay, today at 21:40

      Will Hay replied:
      Crawley a typo?

  • Comment posted by westham, today at 21:35

    Yawn. I’m bored of Stokes limping around but managing to bowl or bat and save the day.
    Terrific cricketer but like anyone else you’re fit or you’re not. 😴

  • Comment posted by Sureyeah, today at 21:34

    on this form England doesn't stand a chance against the Aussies, Broad & Anderson thats 40 overs, stokes will give max 10, and Potts, Tongue, Leach they are running at 2.5 per over against the Irish.
    No this will be a tough summer maybe even 5-0 to Australia.

    • Reply posted by Party holding duplicitous tory hypocrite, today at 21:39

      Party holding duplicitous tory hypocrite replied:
      Still, its the same side that hammered India in the rescheduled test…

      🤭

  • Comment posted by suggs, today at 21:26

    Could i suggest that Stokes turns to spin bowling?

  • Comment posted by markpd, today at 21:23

    I hope that he will be ok.It would be a major blow to lose our captain in the first test.Australia are so strong mentally and physically and have the World Test Championship as a motivator before the series.Some of their players have been over preparing,quite a contrast to the rather strange schedule for the England players who have been either getting over strains or playing a mismatch test.

    • Reply posted by sports fan, today at 21:26

      sports fan replied:
      And sitting on the bench in India for 6 weeks unable to get a place in their franchise side

  • Comment posted by vvales, today at 21:13

    Stokes could set the Ashes alight, from an Irish/Aussie.

    • Reply posted by vvales, today at 21:23

      vvales replied:
      Irish/Aussie fan……. Typo

