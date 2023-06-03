Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Seamer Josh Tongue took three wickets on day two against Ireland on his Test debut

Josh Tongue keeps his place in an unchanged 16-man England squad for the first two Tests of this summer's five-match Ashes series against Australia.

England are currently on course to beat Ireland at Lord's in their only warm-up Test before the Ashes.

Tongue, who is making his Test debut against Ireland, is retained in the seam attack with Yorkshire's Jonny Bairstow selected as wicketkeeper.

The first Ashes Test starts at on 16 June at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

England squad: Ben Stokes (Durham captain), James Anderson (Lancashire), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Zak Crawley (Kent), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Dan Lawrence (Essex), Jack Leach (Somerset), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Matthew Potts (Durham), Ollie Robinson (Sussex), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Josh Tongue (Worcestershire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham).

Robinson and Anderson missed out on the Ireland Test as they recover from minor injuries but are expected to be fit for the Ashes.

Bairstow played in what was his first Test since August 2022 but did not bat in England's first innings.

Australia face India in the World Test Championship final at The Oval, starting on 7 June.

Men's Ashes fixtures (all times BST):