World Test Championship final: Travis Head ton gives Australia control over India

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer at The Oval

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

World Test Championship final, The Oval (day one of five):
Australia 327-3 (Head 146*, Smith 95*)
India: Yet to bat
Scorecard

Travis Head stroked a sparkling century to put Australia in a dominant position against India on day one of the World Test Championship final at The Oval.

The left-hander, player of the series in the last Ashes, served a reminder of his talent before this summer's battle against England with 146 not out from 156 balls.

Head shared an unbroken stand of 251 with Steve Smith, who looked in ominous touch for his unbeaten 95. The fourth-wicket pair took Australia to 327-3 at the close.

India, beaten in the first Test Championship final two years ago, opted to bowl first on a green pitch under grey sky and reduced Australia to 76-3.

But as batting conditions eased, India's back-up seamers could not carry the threat of the new-ball bowlers and Rohit Sharma's side may rue omitting off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

India will return on Thursday with a ball that is less than five overs old. They must strike early or risk being batted out of this final.

Australia emerge on compelling day

This was a compelling day of Test cricket, the two premier teams from the past two years duelling in challenging conditions that changed as time wore on.

Even though it was hard to blame India for wanting to bowl first, it may be that it was a good toss to lose for Australia - the pitch offered less movement and more consistent bounce after lunch.

Still, Australia had to work hard to be in a position to cash in, especially in the face of some superb new-ball bowling from Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj - the second-wicket stand of 69 between David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne was incredibly valuable.

Labuschagne was involved in a thrilling duel with Siraj, while later Head jostled with the left-arm spin of Ravindra Jadeja and was tested by a barrage of short bowling in the 90s. These cut-and-thrust tussles ensured entertainment was constant for a noisy but below-capacity crowd that was well behind India.

Australia's tour begins and ends at The Oval. Though there is a significant prize on offer here, their performance will be framed in the context of the Ashes contest to come.

On the first day of their six Tests between now and the end of July, Australia showed why they will present such a formidable challenge to Ben Stokes' England.

Head plays Travball

Before England were playing Bazball, Head had Travball - he was leading runscorer during the last Ashes while striking at 86 runs per 100 balls.

Arriving just after lunch with Australia in a tricky position, Head hit back-to-back boundaries from the fifth and sixth balls he faced and score briskly from then on.

Strong through the off side, Head played cuts and drives as well as a ramp off Shami for six, but barely scored a run down the ground. Though he was discomforted by the bumper barrage, Head fully deserved his sixth Test hundred.

Head overtook and outscored Smith, who initially struggled for fluency before ultimately putting England on notice that he is primed for another gluttonous Ashes series.

This was classic Smith, an innings where his batting looked both all at sea and impenetrable at the same time. Edges always fell short of the slips, deliveries wide of off stump were worked into the leg side, anything on the pads was devoured.

The second new ball and a lack of the strike late in the day meant Smith was made to wait for his 31st Test century. An insatiable thirst for runs will have him eyeing something much bigger on Thursday.

Have India made the Ashwin mistake again?

India were in a similar situation last summer, playing a one-off Test to complete a series against England from the previous year. On that occasion they omitted Ashwin, ranked as the world's number one bowler, and paid the price.

Perhaps they are scarred by the previous Championship final, when they paired Ashwin with Jadeja in Southampton and lost to New Zealand in 2021.

Seam-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur was preferred to Ashwin. Though Thakur had Warner caught down the leg side, he and fellow pace bowler Umesh Yadav were not nearly as potent as Shami and Siraj. The injured Jasprit Bumrah was badly missed.

India have not won a global tournament for 10 years and if Australia continue in this vein much into Thursday, victory in this final could be beyond reach.

Though there is a reserve day scheduled, it will not be used if there are five full days of play. If the match is drawn, the title will be shared. Without early wickets on day two, that might be the best India can hope for.

'Australia have dominated' - reaction

Australia batter Steve Smith, speaking to BBC Test Match Special: "A really good day. We started quite well. Heady [Travis Head] and I then just cashed in off the back of it. Travis played with good intent, put the pressure on. I just played second fiddle at the other end and bided my time."

Australia batter Travis Head, speaking on Sky Sports: "I always love batting with Steve [Smith]. You need to have plans bowling to him because he's so unique. You say he played second fiddle but I always feel I'm playing second fiddle to him.

"It was challenging with both new balls. We want to play good positive cricket and put pressure on them tomorrow."

Former Australia batter Justin Langer on Test Match Special: "Australia have had interesting preparation for this match. Some were playing in the IPL, others were back in the nets in Australia. They had no warm-up games. So they will have been a bit nervous and rusty, but they have dominated."

Comments

Join the conversation

110 comments

  • Comment posted by splendidsparrow, today at 18:30

    The Aussies show the world how to play Test cricket. It’s a template everyone can emulate.

    Great to see a full house at The Oval. But 5 overs remained unbowled even though conditions were perfect.

    A solution by the ICC must be sought to ensure fans get their money’s worth.

    • Reply posted by God, today at 18:39

      God replied:
      They do when England play. Aussies are boring.

  • Comment posted by chunderman, today at 18:29

    The partnership broke the Australian fourth wicket record at the Oval of 243 during the 1930 Ashes series. which was held by Bradman and Jackson, so Head and Smith are in pretty stellar company indeed. Great knock!

    • Reply posted by Keeping it real 2021, today at 18:33

      Keeping it real 2021 replied:
      Of course the outlying part of that stat is how many other teams have they played at the oval?
      Haven't done it in 90 years playing england yet first day ever playing someone else and bang!

  • Comment posted by Tom Pain, today at 18:45

    Who was it who commented on here the other day that this was the worst Australian batting line-up he'd ever seen? The top 5 all average over 45 and Lab and Smith are 1 and 3 best batters in the world.

    • Reply posted by cricketlovelycricket, today at 18:50

      cricketlovelycricket replied:
      Cricket has now entered the Post-Average era.
      It is now about game-changers not accumulators.

  • Comment posted by Cricket1234, today at 18:39

    I really fear that we're going to struggle to take 20 wickets in the Ashes.
    Our one paced attack, with a conventional off spinner, who is slightly better than a part timer, is going to have many long days toiling in the field on the flat decks (that have been requested to accommodate Bazball !)

    • Reply posted by Shieldgirl, today at 18:44

      Shieldgirl replied:
      Wood, mid-90's. One-paced?

  • Comment posted by steggsy, today at 18:28

    Slightly ominous, isn't it? Have England got the players to challenge this lot?

    • Reply posted by Shieldgirl, today at 18:38

      Shieldgirl replied:
      Let's see England bat against Australia before we make any judgements...

  • Comment posted by Jmag, today at 18:38

    The Aussies are looking good.

  • Comment posted by User0933176431, today at 18:25

    Silly decision by India to bowl first. When do you ever bowl first at the Oval? Shastri going on about "the weather" this morning influencing India's decision; it was forecast to be sunny all day!

    Well done Head and Smith. Ominous for the Ashes?

    • Reply posted by Shieldgirl, today at 18:41

      Shieldgirl replied:
      The ball has been moving, so maybe the Indian bowlers haven't been sticking to one plan and utilising the conditions?

  • Comment posted by sumotartan, today at 18:39

    Typical days work by our Indian team ffs drop Ashwin again. It’s like the Aussies dropping Steve smith or England dropping Stokes. Why we haven’t won a tournament in over 10 years - hmmm cause we cant select a team for toffee. We won’t win the WC either on home turf

    • Reply posted by claretandblue, today at 18:46

      claretandblue replied:
      You're not very good mate ....unless it's slogging or baseball

  • Comment posted by Tracey, today at 18:24

    Enjoyable days play , worrying though for England

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 18:28

    India will be seething after day 1. Day 2 will be make or break for India. They have backed themselves into a corner and will need to come back firing on all cylinders tomorrow otherwise they can kiss goodbye to winning this Test Match Trophy. Shocking choice to field, shocking bowling, shocking field placements. They need to wrestle back the initiative and with it momentum. Good work by Oz.

    • Reply posted by Shieldgirl, today at 18:37

      Shieldgirl replied:
      I thought most of the field placings were okay, but the bowlers have been too inconsistent.

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 18:08

    Is there anything more annoying than seeing Steve Smith not out and somewhat untroubled on England soil?

    Let's hope that does not happen from next week. But that was a shocking toss to call from India. You never bowl first at The Oval.

    • Reply posted by Avalon, today at 18:10

      Avalon replied:
      Thats because the indian bowlers are useless...

  • Comment posted by MRK, today at 18:11

    Leaving Ashwin out again is really a mad decision. What else does he have to do to get selected?

    • Reply posted by mrnoneofyourbusiness, today at 18:13

      mrnoneofyourbusiness replied:
      That's easy to say now. How often does any team in England go in with two spinners? Australia have only picked Lyon.

  • Comment posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 18:23

    I love how England are playing now and I don't want them to cha be a thing. But equally I worry how much time we are going to give the aussies to just dig in. It's an interesting summer ahead no doubt

  • Comment posted by Cheems, today at 18:47

    Important that England digest that 327-3 is an excellent first day total against top tier opposition. I worry we would have tried to score 150 in the difficult morning session and effectively lost the test.

    • Reply posted by Tom Pain, today at 18:54

      Tom Pain replied:
      One day Bazball won't come off and England will be all out for a very low score.

  • Comment posted by cricketlovelycricket, today at 18:21

    Shocking poor over rate.
    Started at 10.30 and still the number of overs bowled were way short of the number stipulated by the ICC for a day's play.

    • Reply posted by Watery Fowls, today at 18:25

      Watery Fowls replied:
      Are they on a go slow because it is a 6 day match?
      Or is it 5 days?
      Beeb giving conflicting information on their reporting and scores page.

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 18:46

    Well done Australia. Makes for an exciting Ashes series, seeing Smith and Head bat like that. I reckon Head and Cameron Green will be very important as they both can score runs quickly.

  • Comment posted by Houseington, today at 19:05

    India putting the Aussies in is peak naivety 😂

  • Comment posted by What is this that stands before me, today at 18:35

    That looks a great pitch for Boland to bowl on

  • Comment posted by God, today at 18:58

    Only 327 the mighty England get that in a session

  • Comment posted by CriticalPoint, today at 18:47

    India bowled well for the first half of the day, but then Travis Head’s positivity and the pitch flattening out helped the Aussies, no question.

    You wonder if India will feel the absence of Rishabh Pant here - he’s usually the one who plays like that, as he did at Edgbaston last year.

    Anyway, I guess we’ll see. Should hopefully be a close one. Don’t want 600 vs 600 and a draw. That’s pointless.

    • Reply posted by 76-4again, today at 19:03

      76-4again replied:
      I am not sure the format works for a final. there is a risk of one side batting the other out of contention. Bring back the timeless test

