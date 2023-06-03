Close menu

England v Ireland: Mark Adair and Andrew McBrine make hosts wait for Lord's win

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer at Lord's

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments127

Only Test, Lord's (day three of four)
Ireland 172 (Broad 5-51, Leach 3-35) & 362 (Adair 88, McBrine 86*, Tongue 5-66)
England 524-4 dec (Pope 205, Duckett 182) & 12-0 (Crawley 12*)
England won by 10 wickets
Scorecard

England finally overcame a spirited fightback by Ireland to win the one-off Test at Lord's by 10 wickets.

Mark Adair clubbed a freewheeling 88 and Andrew McBrine an enterprising unbeaten 86 to extend what had previously been a one-sided contest past tea on the third day.

When Ireland lost their sixth wicket, effectively their seventh because opener James McCollum was absent injured, they still needed 190 runs to make England bat again.

But number nine Adair repeatedly flogged the ball through the leg side and McBrine played some high-class strokes in a seventh-wicket partnership of 163 - Ireland's highest for any wicket in Tests.

Though Adair eventually feathered Matthew Potts behind and pace bowler Josh Tongue completed a five-wicket haul on his Test debut, last man Graham Hume pushed Ireland into the lead to the delight of a Lord's crowd eager to see as much cricket as possible.

Ireland were finally dismissed for 362 when Hume was bowled by Stuart Broad, leaving McBrine stranded and England needing 11 to win.

Zak Crawley scored all of them in four balls to seal victory in England's final Test before the Ashes series against Australia which begins on 16 June at Edgbaston.

Before then, attention turns to the Australians and their World Test Championship final against India at The Oval, starting on Wednesday.

Ireland hold up serene Ashes preparation

The heroics of Adair and McBrine disrupted what had otherwise been a straightforward week for England, an Ashes tune-up for a team in supreme form and brimming with confidence.

But, in one sense, the effort of the seventh-wicket pair is the most useful thing to come out of the game for England - runs flowing in conditions doing nothing for bowlers is much more akin to what the hosts will encounter in the Ashes than the mismatched affair up to that point.

Though that stand was frustrating for the hosts, the overall manner of their victory shows how much better placed they are for the upcoming Ashes series than the 2-2 draw with Australia four years ago, which was also preceded by a game against the Irish.

On that occasion, a much stronger Ireland team gave England a huge scare by bowling them out for 85, before eventually going down to a 143-run loss.

This time, a settled England team will head to Edgbaston grooved by 11 wins in 13 Tests. They have named an unchanged 16-man squad for the first two Ashes matches.

The only major question hanging over England - that of captain Ben Stokes' fitness - remains. He showed discomfort in his left knee when he took a catch and became the first skipper in Test history to preside over a victory without batting, bowling or keeping wicket.

England finally break Irish spirit

At 97-3 overnight and with McCollum ruled out of the match with an ankle injury, Ireland still needed 255 to make England bat again.

Irish fight initially came through 51 from Harry Tector and Lorcan Tucker's 44 but, when Curtis Campher swept Joe Root to the wincing Stokes, the game was on course to be done by lunch.

Then came the fun engineered by Adair and McBrine. Former Warwickshire man Adair muscled anything he could into the on side. Twice Root's off-spin was heaved for six. When England tried to bowl short, he played ramps and guides to third man, with one such deft touch bringing up a 47-ball half-century.

Left-hander McBrine crunched sweet drives through the off side and brought up his own 50 from 77 balls by reverse-sweeping the left-arm spin of Jack Leach.

England's bowlers could find no way to stop the leak as runs came at a six an over. In the end it took a mistake from Adair, who was trying to guide a Potts bouncer to third man, for the breakthrough.

Hand hung around before edging to second slip to give Tongue the best figures by an England seamer on debut since 2017 and Hume's back-to-back boundaries off Root dragged the match into a fourth innings.

Hume looked like he could support McBrine to a deserved century and place on the Lord's honours board, only for Broad to get one through the gate with the second new ball. The rest was a formality.

Cheer at end of tough week for hamstrung Irish

It is hard to begrudge the Irish their Saturday in the sun. Just making England bat again was a fine achievement at the end of a difficult week for a team that is not as strong as the one that came close to an incredible upset in 2019.

Ireland have been hamstrung by their schedule. Even if purists would be horrified at the suggestion that this month's World Cup qualifier is more important than a Lord's Test to Irish cricket, it is still true.

That tournament in Zimbabwe led to the decision to rest key left-arm pacer Josh Little, who was playing in the final of the Indian Premier League on Monday. Ireland's attack was crying out for his bite as England racked up 524-4 declared in the first innings.

This is the fourth Test Ireland have played this year, riches compared to the three they managed in the previous five.

Ireland's next Test is likely to be away in Zimbabwe this winter, a reasonable chance to finally record a first Test win after seven successive defeats.

But until first-class cricket returns to the Irish domestic game - it has not been held since the onset of the pandemic - Ireland's progress in Test cricket will be severely hampered.

'Wood becoming more important by the minute' - what they said

England captain Ben Stokes on BBC Test Match Special: "I think it gives us a good insight into the conditions and what we might get against Australia.

"It was pretty evident that even as we got so far ahead in the game, we then saw the pitch really flatten out and it became harder to create chances, so the way we pressed the game forward by scoring quickly bought us some more time."

On the timing of England's declaration if others needed a bat: "We were looking at it from the perspective that it's a four-day game and if it was five days, maybe we would have batted on longer.

"So yeah, it was just knowing that, and wanting to push the game on further. If we said, 'Brooky and Jonny need a bat', it would have taken away from the fact it is a Test and we wanted to stick to how we play the game."

Ex-England captain Michael Vaughan: "I would say England were excellent for the first two days, they were too powerful.

"I do have a bit of concern about the bowling if the pitches are this flat over the summer.

"For me, Mark Wood becomes more important by the minute for this England attack. I don't think it favours England playing on really flat pitches. They just need a little something in the surface, not as drastic as we have seen in recent years, but a little bit to work with.

"They've got all that power in the batting but England's senior pros in Broad and Anderson are the mainstay of this team, and they need a little spice in the pitch just to help them and Robinson out a bit more."

Comments

Join the conversation

127 comments

  • Comment posted by STFC62, today at 16:58

    Lovely to see one of the non traditional test teams playing England. Listened in on TMS and enjoyed listening to coverage that was balanced and very little hype. Yes the result was probably predictable from before the off but the Irish team will have taken lots from this experience. Positive all round I’d say.

    • Reply posted by in5wknaa, today at 17:20

      in5wknaa replied:
      In fairness to Ireland if they’d have played the pre-McCullum England it would have been a much closer game

  • Comment posted by Raedwulf, today at 16:51

    Bravo Ireland! Always likely to be a mismatch; thus it proved. Their bowling, bluntly, is weak. Their batting wasn't great in the 1st, but fought so hard in the 2nd. A shame for Adair & the stranded McBrine that neither could make their century. But IRE have avoided an innings defeat & most of their batsmen did something during the game. Hugely to their credit; they can hold their heads high!

    • Reply posted by Vikram, today at 16:59

      Vikram replied:
      it's literally their 7th ever test what did you expect ??....they whooped England today...I would say that is embarrassing.

  • Comment posted by otiger, today at 17:06

    Happy we shown more fight.

    Some of the 'pub team' comments over the past couple of days were pretty insulting from people who know nothing of Irish cricket, to be honest. Judging a team on one days play is not entirely fair. It's pretty obvious the bowling attack is sorely lacking, but not for want of effort.

    England are a pretty good side and can't wait to see them take on the Aussies.

    • Reply posted by wandb, today at 17:11

      wandb replied:
      I appreciate Ireland missed their best seamer, but at 76/77 mph their seamers were no faster than my clubs old skipper in the lower reaches of the Surrey League (and yes, he was measured on a speed gun).

  • Comment posted by oakleyrob, today at 17:21

    England could beat Aus 5-0 this summer anc some on here would still complain England not good enough. England are playing positive cricket and winning can't ask more than that.

  • Comment posted by Trytastic, today at 16:56

    All those saying Ireland are a pub team etc etc all.look a bit daft now.

    Need to play much more red ball cricket though.

    • Reply posted by cb, today at 17:25

      cb replied:
      Thought it was a decent fixture, serves a purpose to both sides and a nice way to start the summer w good weather.
      Ireland will improve if the players are allowed to play county and they get more fixutures, time.
      Good luck Ireland, England keep the fingers crossed on a few injuries...
      Think Tougue is a very good option if Stokes Knee isn't up to bowling.
      GLA

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 16:58

    Somewhat inevitable victory for England but well done Ireland for the fight showed.

  • Comment posted by JDD, today at 16:56

    Humbled. And rightly so. But gave a good effort did Ireland.

    Now for the big one. This is best mentally prepared England side we’ve ever seen.

    Just wish Foakesy was in.

  • Comment posted by dataoverdogma, today at 17:07

    Lovely stuff. Beginning of what could be an incredible test summer in England.
    The sun was shining and real fans getting to experience the home of cricket, instead of tickets selling out in twenty mins to corporates. Good spirit from Ireland and I wouldn't mind seeing this as an annual summer opener.

  • Comment posted by Roy, today at 17:21

    good fight from ireland. was nice to see them take england into their second innings. good batting workout for the top order of england. all in all a fair result. only stokes still struggling is clearly not good. you cant play someone struggling for fitness against the aussies. just a thought

  • Comment posted by Mr Lars Bussholm, today at 17:13

    Congratulations to Crawley for carrying his bat in a testing second innings.

  • Comment posted by jim, today at 17:27

    No disrespect to the Irish but it would have been an immense decision by Stokes to win the toss and bat first in those conditions especially as Little wasn't playing. Would have been a more realistic preparation for the Ashes IMO and dont know why Brook wasnt given more middle time. Still, a good work out, and chuffed for Tongue and his mate who is now 50k better off!

  • Comment posted by Bigpad, today at 16:58

    No England did *not break the Irish spirit. They played better and wore them down after a spirited resistance. Usual blinkered pro-England headline from Shemilt.

    • Reply posted by quietvoice_of_reason, today at 17:27

      quietvoice_of_reason replied:
      That's not a pro-England headline it's just an ignorant one: as embarrassing to the England team as it is insulting to the Ireland team.

  • Comment posted by JH, today at 16:53

    A comprehensive win, whatever the possible mismatch. Decent batting today and some ok bowling.

    The match suited both sides with they were trying to achieve, good luck to Ireland in the ICC World Cup Qualifier

  • Comment posted by Paul in Devon, today at 17:22

    England's bowling in Irelands second innings was shocking, particularly Leach.
    I am not sure if they were experimenting, but if they bowl like that to the Aussies, we are going to get hammered.

    • Reply posted by otiger, today at 17:27

      otiger replied:
      They can't win, can they.

      The pitch was a featherbed, remember!

      Hopefully a good Ashes win will shut the doubters up.

  • Comment posted by 53 8216 N 1 5758 W, today at 17:06

    End of the innings and Zac Crawley is not out....

    • Reply posted by dataoverdogma, today at 17:08

      dataoverdogma replied:
      averages 68 in tests this summer ;-)

  • Comment posted by Badger, today at 17:26

    The positioning of the boundaries in this match were a disgrace. Lord’s is not a big ground yet some of the boundaries were about 20 yards in from the edge of the playing surface and way in from the County game I watched there 2 weeks ago. In particular the pavilion boundary was ridiculous. You shouldn’t hit a six with a chip shot or a mis hit.

    • Reply posted by jim, today at 17:30

      jim replied:
      This was to save our lot from the crowd abuse from the Irish, they will get plenty from Aus next week, we need to give as good as we get! I'm planning on sharing some Weetabix with Smith whenever he's near the boundary rope!

  • Comment posted by ken, today at 17:25

    The real test is still to come

  • Comment posted by gg, today at 17:10

    Got to give Ireland credit to avoid an innings defeat, still a thrashing though, all a learning curve for the Irish boys.

    • Reply posted by jejb, today at 17:16

      jejb replied:
      All they have learnt is that they are way off test standard.

  • Comment posted by Party holding duplicitous tory hypocrite, today at 16:52

    England never out of 2nd gear, but a 10 wkt win won’t be enough for the usual negative moaners.

    We now know Stokes can’t bowl so a re-jigging of the side needed.

    All in all, I’d say that info is more valuable going into a 5 test Ashes.

    • Reply posted by spinkbottle, today at 17:10

      spinkbottle replied:
      Go on then re-jig it
      Is Stokes one of the best five batsmen in England?
      If you don't have an all-rounder you need five specialist bowlers and a wicket keeper

  • Comment posted by SteveTheYorky, today at 16:57

    A bit of a toil at times for England and a dent in Jack Leach's confidence maybe?

    Well done Ireland

    England now have many players who have not really hit a red ball in anger, Australia have a gentle warm-up too against India. Who will be better prepared I wonder

    • Reply posted by Party holding duplicitous tory hypocrite, today at 17:04

      Party holding duplicitous tory hypocrite replied:
      The fact that Australia haven’t won an ashes series in England for 22 years, says England prepare better every single time…

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

More Ashes content

Also in Sport