Close menu

England v Ireland: Josh Tongue Test debut to earn punter £50,000

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer at Lord's

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England bowler Josh Tongue in a training session ahead of making his Test debut against Ireland at Lord's
Josh Tongue has taken 162 first-class wickets, at an average of 26.04
England v Ireland
Venue: Lord's Dates: 1-4 June
Coverage: Live text commentary and in-play video clips on the BBC Sport website & app, plus BBC Test Match Special on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra. Daily Today at the Test highlights on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer from 19:00 BST.

When Josh Tongue walks out at Lord's on Thursday he will not only earn his first Test cap, but also £50,000 for a family friend who placed an unlikely bet 14 years ago.

Tim Piper wagered £100 at odds of 500-1 when Tongue was only 11 years old that he would go on to play a Test for England.

Now, Piper is in line for huge payout when Worcestershire's Tongue makes his debut against Ireland.

"I've kept the bet slip in a cupboard all these years," Piper tells BBC Sport. "I just thought to myself 'it must be worth £100'. If he doesn't make it, he'd make us proud anyway. This is just a bonus for him to get in the Test team."

Incredibly, Piper wanted to place the bet when Tongue was aged just six, but could not find a bookmaker that would offer odds.

Piper, 56, was a team-mate of Tongue's father Phil at Redditch Cricket Club in the 1990s. Josh was taken to the club as a child and began his cricketing life as a leg-spinner.

"It was amazing," says Piper. "There was this little kid who bowled leg-spin, googlies and top-spinners. It was like Shane Warne."

Though the Tongue family moved away from Redditch when Josh was six, Piper kept tabs on him as he was converted to a pace bowler in the Worcestershire academy.

He placed the bet directly with the head office of gambling firm Coral and "must have sent a cheque to them".

"The betslip says 'to play a Test match for England'," says Piper, who is the landlord of the Cricketers Arms pub in Redditch.

It was a bet that looked unlikely to be a winner last summer when Tongue considered retiring because of a persistent shoulder injury.

But he found a cure through Botox injections and will make his Test debut after a late call-up to the England squad last week.

"He had all those injuries, but I never gave up on him," says Piper. "I kept thinking 'maybe it can happen'. These last two weeks have been a mad turnaround."

Piper is hoping to be at Lord's and is planning on spending some of his winnings taking the whole Tongue family out for a celebratory dinner.

"Test cricketers don't come from Redditch. It just doesn't happen," he says. "If he gets a five-for and goes on the honours board at Lord's it will be absolutely wonderful."

Across the BBC bannerAcross the BBC footer

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

More Ashes content

Also in Sport