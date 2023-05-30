Close menu

England v Ireland: Josh Tongue picked for Test debut as Jonny Bairstow returns

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Breaking news
England v Ireland
Venue: Lord's Date: 1-4 June
Coverage: Live text commentary and in-play video clips on the BBC Sport website & app, plus BBC Test Match Special on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra. Daily Today at the Test highlights on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer from 19:00 BST.

Worcestershire seamer Josh Tongue will make his Test debut against Ireland at Lord's on Thursday in an England side that will also include Jonny Bairstow.

Tongue, 25, has been picked ahead of Warwickshire all-rounder Chris Woakes.

Yorkshire's wicketkeeper-batter Bairstow returns after missing five Tests with a broken leg.

Bowlers James Anderson and Ollie Robinson, who are nursing slight injuries, have been rested before this summer's Ashes series.

Tongue was added to England's squad for the first Test of the summer after impressing with the England Lions during February's tour of Sri Lanka.

The selectors have preferred the young seamer to Woakes, 34, who was fit to play after returning from knee surgery.

England head coach Brendon McCullum discussed Tongue's inclusion in Monday's media briefing, saying: "He's got some real skills, he's obviously a bit of rough diamond.

"We think he's got something a little bit exciting hence we brought him into the squad.

"He's another one who looks like he's got an immense amount of talent."

More to follow.

  • Comment posted by Letsby Avenue, today at 18:51

    First player to play for England named after a body part since Jake Ball.

  • Comment posted by Anthony Hayward, today at 18:50

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Derek Colwell, today at 18:50

    As a Worcestershire fan, I will say this; if you want someone to bowl 20 overs for 40 runs then Tongue might not be your man, but if you want someone to blast out a few batsman then Tongue might be your man. Btw he proved too quick for Steve Smith,who has been known to score a few test runs

  • Comment posted by mick, today at 18:49

    Thought the idea of the test team was supposed to contain the best players but with tongue and bairstow being shoehorned into the team it seems it’s a team of selectors mates

  • Comment posted by Vikram, today at 18:49

    great stuff...sticking out!!

  • Comment posted by Squire73, today at 18:48

    I thought all of the England players have tongues….. (😃)

  • Comment posted by I play the devil, today at 18:47

    Some wll be bitter and salty about this decision, but he seems like a sweet chap and I hope he isn't too soured by criticism.

    Umami.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 18:47

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by gooner7, today at 18:46

    He's got those aussies licked!

  • Comment posted by beacon brian, today at 18:45

    WHO???

  • Comment posted by JP1972, today at 18:45

    Just to point out Jonny missed 6 tests and not 5! I think BBC are forgetting he missed the Oval test v South Africa aswell as the 3 tests v Pakistan and 2 v NZ!

  • Comment posted by lm1950, today at 18:43

    Tongue will have to lick his wounds if he does very badly, but I'm sure he'd make some tongue in cheek jokes to help his mood. What's his first name though, it's at the tip of my tongue?

    He'll have to bite his tongue if any Irish players give him grief. And I hope he doesn't reveal England's tactics with a slip of the tongue.

    • Reply posted by JP1972, today at 18:49

      JP1972 replied:
      Is that a 'tongue in cheek' response?

  • Comment posted by Arbiter, today at 18:42

    I would think this summer will see the last Ashes series in the traditional format as the descent to Bazball renders five-day action superfluous. Hope Joshy goes on to get an outing against the Baggies, doubt he was around when the prize was worth playing for pre-Sky but it's better than nowt.

    • Reply posted by JP1972, today at 18:46

      JP1972 replied:
      Strange how many of the games under Stokes have gone to 5 days!!

  • Comment posted by NeilP, today at 18:42

    Yet again messing around with Chris Woakes. I don't know what that guy has done to be so mishandled as he has been.

    • Reply posted by Ashley, today at 18:49

      Ashley replied:
      Is he best friends with Foakes?

  • Comment posted by Josh, today at 18:42

    Realistically Woakes is not getting in the side unless stokes is sidelined, he is very good but not going to keep out the likes of robinson, broad, anderson, wood and potts as specialist seamers. A hallmark of the stokes era is going to be bringing fresh young talent into the fold and bedding them into test cricket so they aren't lured away to t20 specialism (see rehan ahmed)

    • Reply posted by sports fan, today at 18:45

      sports fan replied:
      While lured away himself to the IPL and sitting around for weeks doing nothing to support English cricket.........

  • Comment posted by david, today at 18:41

    No disrespect to Josh Tongue but just take a look at the averages and there are many many English bowlers better than him who deserve a chance. Very poor decision making by the selectors.

    • Reply posted by Ctod1959, today at 18:48

      Ctod1959 replied:
      He’s been picked because he’s express pace and they need a cover for Wood now Archer is out of the equation. Of course his stats aren’t as good as many others, he’s been injured for a lot of his career and is very much a raw talent.

  • Comment posted by viewfromtheblues, today at 18:39

    Whats the point of a test specifically designed to tune up the England & Wales test team and then let players pull out?

  • Comment posted by dier - 1558, today at 18:38

    By all accounts he’s worth his call up, all for giving youngsters the opportunity.

  • Comment posted by Johnny_Lee, today at 18:38

    Good to see Tongue get a taste at this level.

    • Reply posted by Dad, today at 18:44

      Dad replied:
      Tongue...soon to be followed by youngster incheek

  • Comment posted by latenitepoker, today at 18:37

    Warm up Test! Great!
    Let's not play our two main bowlers!! Good preparation...play a bloke who isn't one of the top 10 bowlers in the County Championship!

