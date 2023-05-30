Danny Lamb: Gloucestershire sign all-rounder on short-term loan
Gloucestershire have signed all-rounder Danny Lamb on an initial short-term loan deal from Lancashire.
The 27-year-old has taken 41 wickets in 52 T20 games so far.
He played in all of Lancashire's Vitality Blast matches as they reached the final last year.
Lamb is available for Gloucestershire's next fixture against Essex Eagles in the Vitality Blast and the County Championship game against Leicestershire, beginning on 11 June.