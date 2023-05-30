Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jersey are playing in their first ICC World Cup pathway tournament

Jersey suffered their first defeat in the European Division Two qualifier for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup with a nine-wicket loss to Germany.

Annalise Merritt and Grace Wetherall's seventh-wicket stand of 101 helped the islanders recover from a dreadful start as they progressed from 20-6 to 121-6.

In reply, Germany's Warwickshire batter Christina Gough hit 70 not out as Germany reached 122-1 in 18.4 overs.

Jersey face Turkey later on Tuesday in their third game in the event.

The top two sides in the six-team tournament will win promotion to Europe Division One later this year.

The Germans raced through Jersey's top order as their captain Anuradha Doddaballapur took 3-12 while Emma Bargna claimed 2-9 as none of the islanders' first five batters scored more than five runs.

But with Jersey staring at a heavy defeat, Merritt and Wetherall steadied the innings with a superb 67-ball partnership of 101 to guide Jersey to a defendable target.

Wetherall's 57 not out came from 40 balls and included nine fours and a six, while Merritt hit six sixes in her 35-ball unbeaten knock of 45.

In reply, Jersey skipper Chloe Greechan took opener Anne Bierwisch's wicket for four at the end of the fifth over.

But her fellow opener Gough and Doddaballapur came together to establish what proved to be a game-winning partnership of 97.

The Germans were behind the run rate until the 16th over when they hit 13 off Erin Duffy, before scoring nine off Elise Merritt's 17th over to leave them needing 14 off the final 18 balls.

Gough's 69-ball 70, including 11 fours, was the backbone of the innings as Doddaballapur chipped in with an unbeaten 38 off 31 balls to steer Germany home.