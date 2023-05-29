Wilson said Paul Stirling's experience will be important for Ireland

Batting coach Gary Wilson believes Ireland are in "a very different place" to when they faced England in a Test for the first time four years ago.

The Irish are preparing for their second Test match against England, which starts at Lord's on Thursday.

Wilson was in the Ireland team that gave their hosts a major scare on the first day of the July 2019 encounter, also at Lord's, before losing by 143 runs on day three in what was only the country's third Test match experience.

"It was [a historic occasion] but I don't really want to dwell too much on 2019," former Ireland captain and current coach Wilson said.

"I think we are in a very different place now. There was a sense in 2019 that getting a Test match at Lord's was almost a sense of 'we now belonged in Test match cricket' and that we had got that Test match off the back of a lot of hard work.

"It was almost like 'here you go, here's a Test match at Lord's because you belong in Test match cricket' and I think we are past that stage.

"I think we are now at a stage where we want to be playing more, we want to be playing the best teams and are searching now for our first win.

"Whilst it was amazing to walk through the Long Room [at Lord's], going onto the pitch in that last Test match to get the reception we got, I think it really was a sense of belonging.

"But now I would be saying to the players to go out there and be really focused on trying to get a result that will really put us up in lights."

Ireland must 'back their skill level'

Mark Adair played well for Ireland in the 2019 Test against England

Since that Test match against England in 2019, during which they had the better of the first two days, Ireland have played a further three Tests but are still searching for their first red-ball victory.

The side did, however, warm up for this week's Test with a 10-wicket victory over Essex in a First-class match at Chelmsford at the weekend.

Wilson is confident about Ireland's chances of recording what would be a surprise victory over an England team preparing for the Ashes, saying they must trust in the ability they have shown in all forms of the game recently.

"I think the lads have got a chance," he asserted.

"There is no doubt that we have to play our best cricket and England maybe have to be slightly off - they have got some phenomenal players - but we are here to compete and try to win."

He added: "We will be working as hard as we possibly can to get a favourable result and, with the skill level that the players have shown in all forms of the game over the last 24 months, I've no doubt that they will be able to handle the toughest of opponents, which England will obviously be.

"There has been a lot of chat about the way England are playing now but if we try to play our game and back our skill level, which has been very high, then we definitely have a chance."

Adair will lead attack in Little's absence

With the World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe in June and July a clear priority for Ireland, who are looking to qualify for the World Cup in India later this year, star bowler Josh Little has been granted a sabbatical after a busy schedule in limited-overs cricket.

Wilson admits Little's absence will be felt, but has backed Mark Adair to step up and lead the team's attack at Lord's.

"If you take Josh Little out of any side I think there would be an absence, there is no doubting that, but we have other guys there that we are very confident in and who have shown great skill already," he added.

"Mark Adair was here at Lord's four years ago and had a great Test match so we will be looking for more of the same from him. He will no doubt lead the attack very well in Josh's absence."