Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Georgia Mallett's three-over spell saw her take four wickets for five runs and and bowl two maidens

Jersey crushed Italy by seven wickets to win their opening game in their T20 World Cup qualifier.

Georgia Mallett took four wickets for just five runs as Italy could only muster 42 all out in 11.4 overs.

In reply Jersey cruised to their target in just 7.2 overs as Charlotte Miles hit 22 not out.

The top two sides from the six-team European Division Two tournament in Jersey will progress to the continent's top division later this year.

Italy opener Methnara Rathnayake top-scored with 14 from 13 balls while Dilaisha Nanayakkara hit 11 from 12 balls as the pair put on 19 runs for the third wicket.

But after Nanayakkara fell to off-spinner Mallett the Italians collapsed as they lost their remaining wickets in just three-and-a half overs with five of their final six batters out without scoring.

In reply opener Miles guided Jersey home as she hit three fours in her 21-ball innings as she and Analise Merritt (12 not out) put on an unbeaten 15-run stand as Jersey reached 46-3.

"It was really good, the whole team played really well, we're just hoping to do the same thing in the next game," Mallett told BBC Radio Jersey.

"We haven't played in front of a home crowd like this ever before and it was really helpful having everyone on the side-lines - family, friends, even people coming out and supporting - it was really good."

Jersey play Germany and Turkey on Tuesday before facing France on Thursday and Sweden - who were 10-wicket winners over Turkey - in their final match on Friday.