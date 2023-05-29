Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Tammy Beaumont's unbeaten 49 led The Blaze to victory over Southern Vipers

England batter Tammy Beaumont ensured The Blaze continued their unbeaten start in the Charlotte Edwards Cup, with a victory over Southern Vipers that took them top of the table.

The opener hit an unbeaten 49 to guide her team to a fourth win in four games.

The Blaze edged over the line on 119-5 with two balls to spare after they had bowled out Vipers for 118.

Elsewhere, a half-century from Emma Lamb helped Thunder to a 36-run victory over Central Sparks at Worcester.

Beaumont's contribution for The Blaze was crucial as many of her team-mates struggled with the bat, before Sophie Munro arrived to help her guide the team to a five-wicket victory.

Vipers had got off to a fine start batting first at the County Ground in Derby, with openers Maia Bouchier (16) and Danni Wyatt (23) moving the total on to 44 before they fell in consecutive overs.

Nicole Faltum departed for one soon afterwards, before captain Georgia Adams made a vital contribution of 31 from 27 balls to help make the total more competitive.

But the final five wickets fell for only 15 runs, with Nadine de Klerk taking figures of 2-10 from 3.3 overs as Vipers were bowled out after 19.3 overs to taste defeat for the first time this campaign, after wins in their opening two games.

Thunder strike out Sparks

Lamb's innings saw Thunder make it back-to-back wins, having lost their opening two games of the competition.

She hit seven fours and a six in her 64 from 49 balls after fellow opener Liberty Heap was out first ball in the opening over.

But Heap's departure brought Fi Morris to the crease and her 91-run partnership with Lamb frustrated Sparks, who eventually removed Morris for 36 in the 11th over.

Deandra Dottin added 24 off 11 balls before being dismissed by Erin Burns (2-25), who also removed Ellie Threlkeld four balls later.

Seren Smale hit 15 in as many deliveries before being stumped with the penultimate ball of the innings as her side set Sparks 156 to win at New Road.

Emma Lamb was the only batter to make a half-century at New Road

Sparks' response could not have got off to a worse start as Eve Jones was out to the first ball of the innings, caught by Threlkeld off the bowling of Mahika Gaur.

It got even more bleak when fellow opener Bethan Ellis was run out for two by Morris in the second over to leave her side 3-2.

Davina Perrin (28) and Sparks' top scorer Erin Burns, who hit 41 from 23 balls, steadied the ship adding 52 before the former was pinned lbw by Naomi Dattani.

But Morris then took two quick wickets to remove Burns and Abbey Freeborn to quell the fightback.

Ami Campbell struck 20 from 26 balls before being run out in one of three wickets to fall in as many balls in the 18th over, with Tara Norris (2-30) taking the other two.

Georgia Davis and Hannah Baker were left at the crease as Sparks fell well short of the required target in their third straight defeat.