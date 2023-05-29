IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings claim last-ball victory over Gujarat Titans in thrilling final
Chennai Super Kings staged a remarkable chase to beat Gujarat Titans by five wickets and win the Indian Premier League for a fifth time.
Sai Sudharsan's 96 had helped put the Titans in a commanding position as they finished their innings on 214-4.
Rain led to a lengthy delay before the Super Kings' innings was reduced to 15 overs.
That meant they needed 171 to win, which they achieved on the final ball to settle a thrilling encounter.
