Chennai have equalled Mumbai's record tally of five IPL titles

Chennai Super Kings staged a remarkable chase to beat Gujarat Titans by five wickets and win the Indian Premier League for a fifth time.

Sai Sudharsan's 96 had helped put the Titans in a commanding position as they finished their innings on 214-4.

Rain led to a lengthy delay before the Super Kings' innings was reduced to 15 overs.

That meant they needed 171 to win, which they achieved on the final ball to settle a thrilling encounter.

