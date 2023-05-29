Close menu

IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings claim last-ball victory over Gujarat Titans in thrilling final

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ravindra Jadeja of Chennai Superkings celebrates
Chennai have equalled Mumbai's record tally of five IPL titles

Chennai Super Kings staged a remarkable chase to beat Gujarat Titans by five wickets and win the Indian Premier League for a fifth time.

Sai Sudharsan's 96 had helped put the Titans in a commanding position as they finished their innings on 214-4.

Rain led to a lengthy delay before the Super Kings' innings was reduced to 15 overs.

That meant they needed 171 to win, which they achieved on the final ball to settle a thrilling encounter.

More to follow.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

More Ashes content

Also in Sport