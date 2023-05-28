Last updated on .From the section Cricket

James McCollum and Peter Moor both hit centuries as Ireland earned a 10-wicket win over Essex in their warm-up game for this week's Test at Lord's

Essex v Ireland, First-class match, Chelmsford, day three of three Essex 343 (71.5 overs) & 307-8 (53 overs): Adair 85, Buttleman 65; Hume 3-49, Mayes 3-55 Ireland 419 (87.5 overs) & 232-0 (42.4 overs): Moor 118*, McCollum 100* Ireland beat Essex by 10 wickets Match scorecard external-link

Unbeaten centuries from Peter Moor and James McCollum secured Ireland a 10-wicket win over Essex in their warm-up game for the Test against England.

Essex's generous declaration at 304-8 set Ireland 232 to win in 50 overs and the openers achieved the target with relative ease at Chelmsford.

Moor hit 12 fours and five sixes in his unbeaten 118 with McCollum finishing on exactly 100 from his 134 balls.

Playing for Essex, Ireland all-rounder Mark Adair hit 85 from 66 balls.

Essex had started day three on 59-2, still 17 behind Ireland's first-innings total of 419, but Adair's brisk knock helped him share in a 124-run stand with Will Buttleman (65) that came off just 111 balls.

Graham Hume and Tom Mayes both picked up three wickets in Essex's second innings.

After Adair and Buttleman were dismissed, the home side made their declaration, setting up the run-chase that Ireland duly completed.

The unbeaten centuries from Moor and McCollum followed Paul Stirling's first-innings knock of 107 for the Irish, when Lorcan Tucker and Andy McBrine also contributed 97 and 67.

Ireland's Test against England at Lord's starts on Thursday.