Puddles formed on the outfield during both rain delays

The Indian Premier League final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans has been postponed until Monday because of heavy rain in Ahmedabad.

The rain briefly stopped at about 16:30 on Sunday, with the covers taken off and the players coming out to warm up, but it returned within 15 minutes.

Chennai are looking to equal Mumbai's record tally of five IPL titles.

Gujarat are aiming to retain the title they won in their inaugural season in 2022.

If no play is possible on Monday, Gujarat will win the title after topping the league table with 20 points - three more than Chennai in second.

Chennai beat Gujarat in Qualifier 1 to become the first side to qualify for the final, with Gujarat then seeing off Mumbai Indians to earn the second final spot.

You can listen to full ball-by-ball commentary of the IPL final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans on Monday, 29 May on the BBC Sport website & app from 14:55 BST (UK users only).