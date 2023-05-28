Last updated on .From the section Counties

Alex Lees eclipsed his previous best T20 score with a 53-ball knock of 90

Vitality Blast, Headingley Durham 217-3 (20 overs): Lees 90, Robinson 64*, Jones 43; Fisher 1-24 Yorkshire Vikings 189-7 (20 overs): Tattersall 39, Thompson 33; Raine 3-27 Durham won by 28 runs Scorecard

Durham made it two wins from two in the T20 Blast as they beat Yorkshire Vikings by 28 runs at Headingley.

Alex Lees smashed a T20 career-best 90 and Ollie Robinson made an unbeaten 64 as Durham piled up a mammoth 217-3.

Adam Lyth (24) took 18 off the first over of the chase and Dawid Malan hit 26, before Yorkshire were pegged back.

Jonathan Tattersall added 39 but fell to Ben Raine (3-27) as the hosts were restricted to 189-7 and succumbed to a third straight defeat.

A third straight loss means Yorkshire are yet to win a match in any format this season, in contrast to their buoyant visitors, who are top of County Championship Division Two and have brought their winning form in four-day cricket into the Blast.

Having lost the toss and been sent in, Durham lost Friday's century-maker Graham Clark for a first-ball duck, but Lees and Michael Jones added 85 in quick time before the latter fell to spinner Dom Bess for a 34-ball 43.

Undeterred, Lees brought up a 29-ball fifty with back-to-back sixes off Bess, and fell 10 short of a ton, denied by a superb boundary catch from Jafer Chohan.

It ended a record Durham T20 third-wicket stand of 111, but a typically dynamic Robinson carried on to plunder a career-best T20 knock off just 30 balls, as Durham posted their highest-ever score against the Vikings.

Needing almost 11 an over from the outset, Lyth smacked an eight-ball 24 to help the hosts get ahead of the rate early on as the hosts made 64-2 from the six-over powerplay.

But their hopes took a hit in the next over when England white-ball batter Malan (26) fell to the leg spin of Nathan Sowter (1-30).

Tattersall (39) and Jordan Thompson (33) attempted a rescue act with some powerful blows before Raine (3-27) removed them both to sew up another convincing Durham victory.