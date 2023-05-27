Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Bowler Lawrence Williams (back row, third from right) was part of Glamorgan's 1969 County Championship winning side

Glamorgan bowler Lawrence Williams, a key member of the 1969 Championship winning side, has died at the age of 76.

In his first season in county cricket, Williams played in 24 of the 28 first-class matches as Glamorgan went unbeaten under captain Tony Lewis.

Williams claimed 56 wickets as an opening bowler and went on to take 364 in his career at an average of 27.

Neath-born Williams topped the 50-wicket mark for six seasons in a row.

The Championship season saw him operate in a highly successful bowling attack including Don Shepherd, Malcolm Nash, Tony Cordle, Peter Walker, Roger Davis and Ossie Wheatley.

Williams was also a regular member of the Sunday League side for most of his career, taking 33 wickets in 1971, but struggled with injury in 1975 and retired from the professional game in 1977.

He continued his career at minor counties level for Wales and at club level for Ynysygerwn and Pontarddulais, later becoming the groundsman at Ynysygerwn.

Glamorgan CEO Hugh Morris said: "We are all very sad to hear of the passing of another member of our 1969 County Championship winning squad, and a man who in many guises has been a stalwart figure in club cricket for so many years. He will be sadly missed."

In a tribute from Ynysygerwn, he is described as a "huge influence, and one of the finest opening bowlers to have played in the South Wales Cricket Association".

A tribute from Pontarddulais says Williams was "a true cricketing great... a great pro on the field and an even better bloke off it".