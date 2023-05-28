Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England wicket-keeper batsman Tom Banton is due to play for Welsh Fire in the Hundred

Vitality Blast, South Group: Somerset v Glamorgan Glamorgan 153 (19 overs): Byrom 42; Van der Merwe 3-24l; Somerset 154 (14.5 ov: Banton 54; Douthwaite 3-26) Somerset 154 (14.4 overs): Somerset 154 (14.5 ov: Banton 54; Douthwaite 3-26) Somerset (2 pts) beat Glamorgan by 4 wickets

Somerset raced to a four-wicket victory over Glamorgan as they chased down a modest target of 154 in just 14.5 overs.

Tom Banton, the England wicket keeper top-scored with 54 as he demolished the visitors' attack.

It was Somerset's third victory in three to go top of the South Group after two opening wins.

Glamorgan fell away badly to 153 all out with Roelof van der Merwe taking 3-24.

They had made a bright start, Eddie Byrom top scoring with 42 against his old side.

Byrom's runs came off just 28 balls as he hit effectively in a 50-stand for the second wicket with Kiran Carlson (31).

But from 71-1, wickets fell regularly as veteran spinner Van Der Merwe claimed 3-24 to squeeze the run-rate.

Chris Cooke and Billy Root made 18 apiece, but Glamorgan kept hitting the ball down the throats of deep fielders with Tom Abell and Craig Overton taking three catches apiece.

Lewis Gregory (2-24) and Peter Siddle (2-29) helped accelerate the slide as Glamorgan lost nine wickets between the ninth and 19th overs.

Carlson tried an unorthodox gambit of opening the bowling himself, but Banton and Will Smeed (28) smashed their way to 69 for the first wicket inside the six power-play overs.

Banton's 54 came off just 28 balls, including nine fours and a six.

It was an unhappy debut for Australian spinner Peter Hatzoglou, who made 15, but was hit for 23 off his first over and 50 in his spell.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore (19) kept the momentum going before holing out off Ruaidhri Smith, while Dan Douthwaite (3-26) got a couple of wickets to peg back the Somerset charge.

Captain Abell made 22 before becoming the first player to be bowled on the night, Smith (2-34) the man to strike the stumps.

But Glamorgan's fightback came too late to salvage more than pride.

The match was decided by Somerset's fine performance in the second half of the Welsh innings, followed by their own flying start.