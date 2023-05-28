Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Katie Levick's five-wicket haul wrapped up a fourth victory of the campaign for Northern Diamonds

Northern Diamonds overpowered Sunrisers at Headingley to make it four wins out of four in the Charlotte Edwards Cup.

Leah Dobson hit 47 and Bess Heath a quick 31 as Diamonds posted 172-7.

Katie Levick then took 5-19 to dismiss Sunrisers for 137 in 18.4 overs and seal a 35-run victory.

At Taunton, Alice Davidson-Richards made 43 as South East Stars edged out Western Storm by five runs in a thrilling finish at Taunton despite an unbeaten 43 from Sophie Luff.

Diamonds' win takes them three points clear at the top and leaves the winless Sunrisers bottom, while a second win from five lifts the Stars up to fourth as Storm stay seventh.

At Leeds, opener Dobson gave Northern Diamonds a good platform before she fell to Grace Scrivens (2-24) in the 15th over for 47 off 40 balls.

Sterre Kallis added a run-a-ball 29 before wicketkeeper Heath gave the innings late impetus, hitting three sixes in a 14-ball 31 to help set the visitors a challenging 173 to win.

Sunrisers opener Dane van Niekerk showed her intent from the get-go, taking two fours and a six off Katherine Fraser's opening over, but the South Africa star was caught behind off Lizzie Scott to her next ball for 14.

The fast start stuttered after the powerplay was done, and with the rate climbing, the visitors needed 103 from the final 10 overs with seven wickets in hand.

The game was up in the 17th over when Levick took three wickets in four balls, and though Scrivens brought up a fine 34-ball fifty, she fell to the very next ball as Sunrisers finished well short.

Stars dampen the Storm

Western Storm's Ireland international bowler Orla Prendergast (2-12) undermined the South East Stars' powerplay with a superb three-over spell of 2-6, and England batter Alice Capsey (12) also went cheaply as the hosts stumbled to 33-4 after eight overs.

Davidson-Richards steadied the ship with 43 from 45 balls before Tash Farrant produced late fireworks, hitting six fours in an unbeaten 16-ball 32 to allow Stars to post 126-6.

Storm made a solid start to their chase, but lost three wickets for two runs, including England captain Heather Knight (11) to slip to 37-4 after six overs.

Skipper Luff came in and played a fine anchor role, but at the other end, only Prendergast (17) made it into double figures.

Despite the lack of meaningful support, Luff took Storm to the final over needing 11 to win with a wicket in hand, but Chloe Skelton was run out from the penultimate ball trying to get her captain on strike.