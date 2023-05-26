Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Lanning captained Australia to a Twenty20 World Cup victory earlier this year

Australia captain Meg Lanning will miss this summer's Ashes series against England for medical reasons, Cricket Australia has announced.

Lanning, 31, has been withdrawn from the squad on the advice of medical staff because of an issue which requires management from home, it said.

Wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy will captain the side in her absence.

"It's an unfortunate setback for Meg," said CA's Head of Performance (Women's Cricket), Shawn Flegler.

"She's obviously disappointed to have been ruled out of the Ashes," he added.

"It's a significant series for the team and she'll be missed, but she understands the need to put her health first.

"Meg will remain at home where she will continue to work with medical staff with the aim to return to playing as soon as possible."

Lanning, who has won two Women's Cricket World Cup titles, only returned to cricket in January following a six-month mental health break. She then captained Australia to a fifth Twenty20 World Cup title the following month.

All-rounder Tahlia McGrath will act as as vice-captain for the series.

No replacement is being named for Lanning in the squad because players can be made available from the Australia A squad which is touring England at the same time.

The multi-format Ashes series starts with a Test in Nottingham on 22 June and is followed by three T20 games and three one-day international matches.